1 killed in Allegheny Township crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County.

The coroner said 45-year-old Sarah Bowser died in a single-vehicle crash on Garvers Ferry Road in Allegheny Township on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

A release from the coroner's office said Bowser was driving north on the road when she lost control on a curve and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating.