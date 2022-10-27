Watch CBS News
1 killed in Allegheny Township crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash in Westmoreland County.

The coroner said 45-year-old Sarah Bowser died in a single-vehicle crash on Garvers Ferry Road in Allegheny Township on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. 

A release from the coroner's office said Bowser was driving north on the road when she lost control on a curve and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating. 

