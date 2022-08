PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in McKees Rocks.

One person was killed in a shooting in McKees Rocks on Aug. 18, 2022. KDKA

Officials said Thursday that officers were called to St. John Street around 8:30 p.m.

The injured victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

If it not clear if there are any suspects.