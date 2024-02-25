1 injured, suspect arrested after pick-axe attack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering from multiple injuries, and another man is behind bars following an altercation involving a pick-axe.

Officers responded to a home in Pittsburgh's Upper Hill neighborhood, where they found multiple broken windows and a victim with lacerations to his head and torso.

An investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Rocky Cassale, began attacking the victim following an argument.

The victim was able to lock Cassale out of the home, but the suspect was able to get back inside with a pick-axe and began chasing the victim.

Cassale is now facing multiple charges.