1 injured after crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard on Monday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the road is closed in both directions between Englert and Midwood streets after the crash. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.
No word on how many vehicles were involved. The call came in around 7:30 p.m., officials said.
