1 injured after crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the road is closed in both directions between Englert and Midwood streets after the crash. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No word on how many vehicles were involved. The call came in around 7:30 p.m., officials said. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

September 19, 2022 / 8:21 PM

