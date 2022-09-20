1 injured after crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured after a crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard on Monday.

ALERT:



Route 51/ Sawmill Run Blvd is closed both directions between Englert and Midwood for a collision investigation.



One patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition by EMS.



Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/CjyyVhPYBd — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 20, 2022

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the road is closed in both directions between Englert and Midwood streets after the crash. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No word on how many vehicles were involved. The call came in around 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.