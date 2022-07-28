1 in custody after SWAT situation in Millvale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Millvale on Wednesday.
Millvale Police Chief Tim Komoroski said officers were called to a home on Evergreen Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a young man being held hostage. Police said an uncle refused to let his nephew out of the house.
Officers eventually got the nephew out of the house, and the uncle surrendered peacefully after 45 minutes, Komoroski said.
There were no reported injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.