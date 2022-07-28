1 in custody after SWAT situation in Millvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Millvale on Wednesday.

Law enforcement was called to a home in Millvale for a standoff on July 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Millvale Police Chief Tim Komoroski said officers were called to a home on Evergreen Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a young man being held hostage. Police said an uncle refused to let his nephew out of the house.

Officers eventually got the nephew out of the house, and the uncle surrendered peacefully after 45 minutes, Komoroski said.

There were no reported injuries.