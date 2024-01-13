1 dead, multiple injured after crash in Butler County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead, and multiple others were hospitalized following a crash in Butler County on Friday.

The incident happened along Harmony Road in Slippery Rock Township. Police say the driver of one of the vehicles involved was driving too fast for the road and drifted into the oncoming lane, striking another car head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported for injuries, but the passenger of the first vehicle sustained fatal injuries.