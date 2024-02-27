Watch CBS News
1 person killed after head-on collision between car and coal truck in Armstrong County

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At least one person was killed Tuesday morning when a vehicle and coal truck collided on Route 156 in South Bend Township, Armstrong County.

The head-on accident left the coal truck on its side off the road.

There remains no official word on how many other people were involved or their conditions.

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting the investigation and Route 156 remained blocked as of noon Tuesday.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 12:33 PM EST

