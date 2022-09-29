1 dead following East Huntingdon Township crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash in East Huntingdon Township on Wednesday.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, 62-year-old James Shifko was killed in a single-car crash near Westec Drive around 7 a.m.
The coroner said Shifko was driving south of the road when he suffered a medical emergency, causing the car to go off the road and overturn. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
He died from blunt force injuries in the crash, the coroner's report said.
