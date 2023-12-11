1 dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into building in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person is dead after a car went over a hillside and crashed into a building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Crews are at the scene of the crash on the border of Homewood and Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.

A car went over a hillside near Lincoln Avenue at Chaucer. The car landed on its roof after crashing into what looks like a detached garage.

One person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

