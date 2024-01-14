Watch CBS News
1 dead, another behind bars after home invasion in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a home invasion in Westmoreland County on Friday night.

Police were called to an alley near 17th Street in Arnold. That's where they found Allen Austin Jr. lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Austin Jr. was shot by the homeowner, Malique Black. Police say it happened when Austin Jr. and two other people broke into Black's home.

The homeowner now faces multiple charges. Those include receiving stolen property and drug offenses.

January 14, 2024

