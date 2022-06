One dead following shooting in Braddock

One dead following shooting in Braddock

One dead following shooting in Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was shot and killed in Braddock this afternoon.

Police said a 19-year-old was found around one o'clock inside a home along Fourth Street.

One person, another 19-year-old man, has been taken into custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.