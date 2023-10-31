1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Avalon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and three others were injured after a crash on Monday in Avalon Borough.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a release that officers and EMS personnel were called to a two-vehicle crash in Avalon on Ohio River Boulevard at Cleveland Street at around 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, first responders began treatment of the four victims. After an investigation, police said a man driving south on Ohio River Boulevard hit a vehicle driving northbound on Ohio River Boulevard.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In the other vehicle, according to police, was a woman and two juveniles. The woman and one of the juveniles are in stable condition, while the other juvenile is in critical condition

Police are investigating the deadly crash. Anyone with information can call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.