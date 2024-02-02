Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in Manor Township crash

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on Friday in Armstrong County. 

Officials said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Route 66 at Fairground Road in Manor Township. The road is currently shut down as crews are at the scene. 

Police are investigating the crash. No other details are available at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 7:32 PM EST

