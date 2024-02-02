1 dead, 2 injured in Manor Township crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on Friday in Armstrong County.

Officials said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. on Route 66 at Fairground Road in Manor Township. The road is currently shut down as crews are at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash. No other details are available at this time.

