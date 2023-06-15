1 Cochran expands footprint in Ohio, announces acquisition of Boardman Nissan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - #1 Cochran, the largest automotive retailer in Western Pennsylvania, announced the acquisition of Boardman Nissan on Thursday.

This is the second step made by #1 Cochran in the Youngstown market, and its first Nissan location in Ohio. A deal was finalized to purchase Sweeney Chevrolet and Sweeney Buick GMC in January of 2023.

"We are excited to expand our presence on Market Street's robust Auto Row in Boardman," stated Rob Cochran, president and CEO of #1 Cochran. "The welcome we've received since entering the market in January has been tremendous, and we look forward to bringing our brand of transparent, simplified car buying to even more customers throughout the Mahoning Valley."

The store's new name will be #1 Cochran Nissan Boardman and nearly all of its employees will join the #1 Cochran family, bringing the total company team member amount to more than 1,535.

"Selling a business that I have been so personally involved with for 15 years was a difficult decision, but it was made much easier knowing that I'm leaving my customers and co-workers in such accomplished hands," said Boardman Nissan President Matt Wickwire. "#1 Cochran is a world-class organization, and I will enjoy watching them flourish with this store for years to come."

After this acquisition, #1 Cochran now operates 34 new-vehicle franchises, representing 19 different brands.