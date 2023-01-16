1 Cochran announces first acquisition outside of Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Automotive retailer #1 Cochran is growing outside of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as they announced a new acquisition in the state of Ohio.

#1 Cochran finalized a deal with Sweeney Chevrolet and Sweeney Buick GMC in Boardman, Ohio, the company announced on Friday afternoon. The new names for the stores will be #1 Cochran Chevrolet and #1 Cochran Buick GMC respectively.

"We are extremely pleased to pass the baton to a company that matches Sweeney's culture, values and business ideals," said President Alexa Sweeney Blackann, the fourth generation in her family to hold the title. "We have known Rob Cochran for decades. Like us, #1 Cochran is a family-owned business that has a long, storied history with General Motors. We are confident #1 Cochran will keep the GM tradition going strong in Boardman and beyond."

According to #1 Cochran, nearly all of the Sweeney's 200 employees will remain with the company. That will bring #1 Cochran's total team-member count to more than 1,500.

This is the third acquisition for #1 Cochran in the last 10 months, previously acquiring Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown and Butler County Ford in March of 2022.