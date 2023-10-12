1 Cochran acquires Flynn Automotive Group in Eastern Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - #1 Cochran announced a new acquisition in Ohio Thursday with the purchase of Flynn Automotive Group.

Included in the transaction are The Honda Store and Donnell Ford, in Boardman, Ohio, Power Chevrolet, Buick and GMC in Liverpool, Ohio, and Columbiana Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac.

"We are excited to expand our presence in and around Boardman," said Rob Cochran, #1 Cochran President and CEO. "With now six high-demand brands within minutes of one another, we are able to offer customers more choices, greater value, and increased access to our signature, transparent car buying experience."

After this acquisition of Flynn Automotive Group, #1 Cochran now has five stores that encompass six different brands in the Boardman, Ohio automotive corridor.

According to #1 Cochran, most of Flynn Automotive Grouip's 225 employees are joining the #1 Cochran family. This now marks the third separate acquisition for #1 Cochran in 2023. It began with Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick and GMC in January, then followed up by Boardman Nissan in June.

"We are delighted to welcome our newest teammates into the #1 Cochran fold," said Mr. Cochran. "I have great respect for the Flynn family. David Flynn was a trailblazer with an illustrious career. The enterprise he built traces its roots to 1974, just nine years after our own founding. We are honored to carry forward his pioneering spirit and dedication to serving customers and the community."