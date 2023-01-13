$1.35 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions jackpot drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the largest lottery jackpots of all time is up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing.

It's the second largest prize in the lottery's history after no one matched all six winning numbers for the $1.1 billion jackpot on Tuesday, but sixteen people won the game's second-tier prize, taking home as much as $3 million.

The cash option payout is now estimated at nearly $708 million before taxes.

If someone win's tonight's drawing it would be second to only a $1.53 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina in 2018.

Tickets are $2, and according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which coordinates the Mega Millions, higher ticket prices and lower odds of winning make the jackpot grow faster from week to week.

The eye-popping figures also induce more people to buy tickets, adding to the lottery pool.

Of course, the odds of winning are extremely rare, but if you like to play the lottery, you have all day to go grab some Mega Millions tickets.

Tonight's drawing is at 11 p.m.