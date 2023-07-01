NHL Free Agency: Penguins sign Matthew Nieto to two-year deal

NHL Free Agency: Penguins sign Matthew Nieto to two-year dealget the free app
July 1st is Canada Day but it's also a day when hockey teams can officially begin speaking with unrestricted free agents.
As the Penguins enter the free agency period, they have just a shade over $15 million in cap space to spend.
President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas has said, however, that he doesn't expect the Penguins to take many big swings at some big-name free agents, but rather focus on filling out the team's depth.
Penguins reportedly sign LW Matthew Nieto to 2-year deal
Kyle Dubas staying true to his word and working to improve the Penguins' depth.
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Penguins are signing LW Matthew Nieto to a two-year, $900,000 deal.
In 81 games last season, Nieto put up an even 24 points, scoring 12 goals and 12 assists in 81 games with the Colorado Avalanche.
Penguins among teams in the running for defenseman Erik Karlsson
One of the names to watch this offseason is three-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson.
The San Jose Sharks are beginning a rebuild and part of that plan is to likely trade the 33-year-old defenseman.
TSN and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the Penguins are among the teams interested in acquiring Karlsson.
Karlsson is coming off another Norris-winning season, despite the Sharks missing the postseason. He scored 25 goals, 76 assists, and 101 points all while playing a full 82-game season.
It's not clear what the Penguins would offer in a trade to San Jose, but they'll be up against the Kraken and Hurricanes, both teams with more cap space and picks to offer.
Penguins reportedly not re-signing long-time defenseman Brian Dumoulin
A key contributor to the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup championships will most likely not be returning next season.
According to several reports, including The Athletic's Rob Rossi, the Penguins are not planning to offer a contract to free-agent defenseman Brian Dumoulin.
Acquired by the Penguins in 2012 as part of the trade that sent Jordan Staal to Carolina, Dumoulin spent 10 seasons with the club, playing 546 regular season games, scoring 19 goals, 120 assists, good for 139 points.
Also, in 81 playoff games, he added 4 goals and 21 assists for 25 points.
He was Kris Letang's long-time defense partner on the blue line.