Live updates: Tornado Watch issued for parts of Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for several counties in western Pennsylvania until 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued the watch for several states, covering Butler, Washington, Lawrence, Fayette and Greene counties in the Pittsburgh area.
Tornadoes could be possible, and the storms could also bring hail and wind gusts up to 65 mph.
Several counties under Tornado Watch
A "watch" means you should be prepared. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. If a "warning" is used, that means a tornado was spotted or indicated by the radar and you need to take action.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday because of the chance for severe storms.
Aware: Showers and rain arrive just around lunch and last through the afternoon.
Alert: It's a First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe thunderstorms developing after 4 p.m. and lasting through around 10 p.m. There's the possibility for damaging winds and an isolated tornado is possible. A Tornado Watch is in effect for several counties until 9 p.m.
Tuesday temperatures will be mild with highs approaching 70 amid warm and moist airflow. Showers and rain move in through the afternoon with a trailing cold front arriving late this afternoon. That sets the stage for another round of strong storms with our area in the slight risk category from the Storm Prediction Center.
Storms that reach severe levels will have the biggest threat of causing damaging wind and we can't rule out a chance of an isolated tornado. The timing of the severe weather will be mainly between 4 to 10 p.m.
After the cold front passes, skies will gradually clear with a sprinkle around in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Otherwise, we'll look for some drier air to arrive through the day Wednesday and more dry time on Thursday.
Showers return at times Friday and Saturday but Sunday looks dry and pleasant for Mother's Day. Temperatures all week stay seasonable in the 60s.