McCarthy gains several GOP votes but still lacks majority to win House speaker

McCarthy gains several GOP votes but still lacks majority to win House speakerget the free app
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is trying again Friday to muster a majority on the floor to win the race for speaker after falling short in 12 rounds of voting, now into its fourth day this week.
Though Republicans have not reached a deal yet, McCarthy predicted before the House convened Friday, "You'll see some people who have been voting against me voting for me." He was right — in the 12th round of voting over a dozen holdouts and a lawmaker who had said "present" in the past few rounds switched their votes in his favor.
This marked the first time he had a greater number of votes than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, but McCarthy still fell short of a majority.
The speaker's election has not exceeded nine rounds since before the Civil War.
As McCarthy left the House chamber Thursday night, he was still expressing optimism about his prospects of becoming speaker, though he declined to predict when the voting might go his way.
On Friday morning, just before a 10:15 a.m. GOP conference call to present the framework of a deal with some of the GOP holdouts opposing him, McCarthy told CBS News, "We're going to shock you." But after that conference call, two people on the call told CBS News no deal had been reached.
McCarthy made two key concessions to the 21 conservative holdouts on Wednesday. The first would lower the threshold for the motion to vacate the chair to just one House member, meaning that any single member could call for a vote to oust the speaker. The second would give the GOP holdouts the power to pick two of the nine members of the House Rules Committee, which holds considerable power over which legislation goes to the floor.
Despite those compromises, none of the holdouts supported McCarthy in any of the four rounds of voting on Thursday.
After the House adjourned for the day, McCarthy chose to adopt a philosophical view of the succession of failed votes.
"It's better that we go through this process right now so we can achieve the things we want to achieve for the American public," he said, adding, "It's not how you start; it's how you finish. And if we finish well, we'll be very successful."
The continuing impasse leaves the House effectively in limbo, since lawmakers must first elect a speaker before moving on to other business in the new Congress.
Democrats have remained united behind New York's Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black party leader in either chamber of Congress. Jeffries and his lieutenants said Democrats "are united and are committed to staying in Washington for as long as it takes to get the Congress organized."
Ellis Kim contributed to this report.
These are the Republican holdouts who flipped to McCarthy
McCarthy predicted that he would flip some votes his way Friday. He didn't win enough to become speaker, but the 14 votes switched in his favor showed progress in a stalemate that has lasted over three days.
Here are the Republicans who flipped to McCarthy:
- Dan Bishop (North Carolina)
- Josh Brecheen (Oklahoma)
- Michael Cloud (Texas)
- Andrew Clyde (Georgia)
- Byron Donalds (Florida)
- Paul Gosar (Arizona)
- Anna Luna (Florida)
- Mary Miller (Illinois)
- Ralph Norman (South Carolina)
- Andy Ogles (Tennessee)
- Scott Perry (Pennsylvania)
- Chip Roy (Texas)
- Keith Self (Texas)
- Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, who had voted present before, also voted for McCarthy.
—By Kathryn Watson, Rebecca Kaplan
Despite multiple vote switches, McCarthy appears to lack votes to become speaker in 12th round
Although multiple GOP holdouts flipped to McCarthy, the top House Republican still appears to have lost enough votes to fall short in the 12th round. As the vote nears its end, McCarthy still had at least seven GOP detractors. But 14 holdouts appeared to have changed their votes in his favor.
This is also the first round in which McCarthy has more votes than Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.
Reps. Bishop, Brecheen become first Republicans to flip to McCarthy
GOP Reps. Dan Bishop of North Carolina and Josh Brecheen, of Oklahoma, became the first GOP holdouts to switch their votes from someone else to McCarthy, eliciting cheers and applause from pro-McCarthy Republicans.
It remains to be seen whether McCarthy will flip enough holdouts to win on the 12th ballot.
Editor's note: An earlier version of this post incorrectly said that Rep. Eli Crane had voted for McCarthy.
House launches into 12th vote as McCarthy says more Republicans will vote for him today
The House teed up its 12th vote for speaker, with GOP Rep. Mike Garcia of California rising to nominate McCarthy, suggesting that McCarthy has earned the position. Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn rose to nominate Jeffries.
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz stood to criticize Garcia's comment about McCarthy's candidacy, and to nominate an alternative GOP candidate, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan.
"You only earn the position of speaker of the House if you can get the votes," Gaetz said. "Mr. McCarthy doesn't have the votes today. He will not have the votes tomorrow. And he will not have the votes next week, next month, next year. And so one must wonder, Madam Clerk, is this an exercise in vanity for someone who has done the math, taken the counts, and is putting this institution through something that absolutely is avoidable?"
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert rose to nominate another Republican alternate, Rep. Kevin Hern.
As the House began its session, McCarthy told CBS News he has flipped some Republicans.
"You'll see some people who have been voting against me voting for me," he told reporters.
But it's unclear how many of them will support McCarthy, and it's not certain there will be enough to deliver the speaker's gavel to him.
Rebecca Kaplan and Ellis Kim contributed to this post.
House gavels in for the fourth day of the speaker election
The House clerk gaveled the chamber into session shortly after noon Friday.
GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik made a point of order that the House did not have a quorum. Without a quorum, the House must adjourn or wait until a quorum is present to hold a vote.
House rules define a quorum as 218 when there is a full membership of 435 House lawmakers. The clerk determined Friday that 275 members were present, which constitutes a quorum.
GOP Rep. Ken Buck, who has supported McCarthy, will not be in House session Friday during the day
Rep. Ken Buck, Republican of Colorado, missed the ninth round of voting for speaker Thursday because of a "non-emergency medical procedure" he had to undergo in Colorado, according to his office. He is expected miss any speaker votes during the day but plans to return to Washington Friday evening.
Buck has consistently voted for McCarthy but said earlier this week on CNN that he told McCarthy to either make a deal with the holdouts or else step aside for a different member, like House Republican Whip Steve Scalise.
When members are absent or vote "present," they lower the threshold of votes necessary to win a majority.
—Zak Hudak and Rebecca Kaplan
No deal with McCarthy dissenters yet, sources say
McCarthy told House GOP members on a conference call Friday morning that there is no deal yet with the 20 Republican holdouts, but they are making good progress, according to two sources on the call.
The House may be heading into session in under an hour without an agreement — and with a 12th round of voting ahead.
McCarthy: "We're going to shock you"
McCarthy, entering the Capitol Friday morning, told CBS News, "We're going to shock you."
He predicted Republicans will make progress.
Republicans have a 10:15 a.m. conference call to present the framework of a deal with some of the GOP holdouts opposing McCarthy.
—Robert Costa and Kathryn Watson
After meeting of GOP holdouts concludes, it's unclear whether McCarthy has won any of them over yet
A meeting of a several of the McCarthy GOP holdouts in Republican Whip Tom Emmer's office concluded late Thursday night, and it remains unclear whether McCarthy has won any of their votes yet.
As members of the group departed, they were vague about whether any agreement had been reached and would not make any commitments.
Rep. Jim Jordan, who has backed McCarthy but spent time in the meeting, was asked whether Republicans would have a speaker Friday.
"I hope so, but we'll see," he responded.
Rep. Scott Perry, a leading McCarthy opponent, said the group is still "evaluating" the earmarks part of the discussion. When he was asked if there's a chance the House would have a speaker Friday, he replied, "There's a chance that anything happens."
Rep. Mary Miller declined to divulge details from the meeting except that they ate Chipotle.
Freedom Caucus would have more power under framework being considered
According to several Republicans briefed on Republican talks, the framework under consideration includes rules changes, budget promises and committee guarantees.
Talks are fluid, but the framework being discussed to win over some of the McCarthy critics is coming together. Its key characteristic is that House Freedom Caucus members would be central in the House, not on the outskirts of the GOP.
If the deal does go through and McCarthy becomes speaker, the outcome could mean a House where McCarthy is speaker, but the House Freedom Caucus is at the table on every significant matter.
McCarthy: "I think we've got a little movement"
As McCarthy left the House chamber and headed to the speaker's suite, he expressed confidence in his prospects of becoming speaker, despite his failure in the 11 rounds of voting so far, but he declined to predict when the voting would go his way.
"I'm not putting any timeline on it," he told reporters. "I just think we've got some progress going on. We've got members talking. I think we've got a little movement, so we'll see."
He also says he's not concerned about setting the threshold for a motion to vacate the chair to a single member. This would allow any single member to call for a vote of no confidence in the speaker. It's a demand that was made by some of the holdouts and one he recently conceded, though he initially opposed it.
"That's the way it's always been except for the last speaker," he said, referring to the change under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to allow only a majority of either party to make that motion. "I think I'm very fine with that."
He also promised that none of his detractors would lose committee assignments for opposing him.
Speaking broadly about the speakership fight, he said, "It's better that we go through this process right now so we can achieve the things we want to achieve for the American public ... So, if this takes a little longer and it doesn't meet your deadline, that's okay. Because it's not how you start; it's how you finish. And if we finish well, we'll be very successful."