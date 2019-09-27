World's most eerie abandoned hospitals

-
Long gone
When war strikes, disease rages or when communities move on, buildings of health and healing can be left behind — or worse.
Here's a look at some of the most eerie scenes of abandoned medical facilities around the world. First up is a decaying, untended hospital in New York state's Niagara Falls.
Credit: Johnny Joo/Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
-
Still life
Credit: Cheryl L. Reed/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
-
Nazi hospital
The only thing creepier than this room at Germany's abandoned Beelitz-Heilstätten is the hospital's history: Opened in 1898, the facility's patients included the World War I-era Adolf Hitler and World War II-era Nazi soldiers.
Credit: Martin Sachse/ullstein bild/Getty Images
-
Aftermath
Here's another look at the Pripyat hospital left to rot in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster.
Credit: STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Fukushima fallout
Japan's 2011 Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant disaster created a network of ghost towns — and led to this empty scene at a hospital in the Fukushima town of Namie.
Credit: Athit Perawongmetha/Getty Images
-
Horror show
In 2010, inside this section of the former D.C. General Hospital in Washington, D.C., a photographer found a container labeled, "Babies that have been Autopsied." The Washington Post and other media later reported what appeared to be human remains in the hospital.
Credit: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Getty Images
-
After Katrina
This is a hospital room at the former St. Rita's Nursing Home weeks after 2005's Hurricane Katrina swamped the St. Bernard, Louisiana, facility, and drowned 35 patients.
Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
-
Bloody evidence
This coffin and stretcher, seen left outside a morgue in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in 2009, are part of the aftermath of car bombings that left dozens dead.
Credit: Ahmad Al-rubaye/AFP/Getty Images
-
"Haunted" hospital
Known to locals as the "Old Mental Hospital" or the "High Street Haunted House," this imposing facade is found in Hong Kong's Western District. The former psychiatric hospital, built in the late 1800s, and abandoned in 1971, is now a monument.
Credit: C. Y. Yu/South China Morning Post/Getty Images
-
Checked out
Here's a 2010 shot of strewn paperwork and old equipment at a former public hospital in Venice, Italy.
Credit: Marco Secchi/Getty Images
-
Unwelcoming sight
These are the gates of a former mental institution located outside of Milan, in the region of Lombardy, Italy.
Credit: Hermes Images/AGF/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
-
Left behind
According to Atlas Obscura, the Italian institution in the region of Lombardy was closed following the passage of a countrywide mental-health-reform law in 1978.
Credit: Hermes Images/AGF/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
-
Lost to the ages
Records and paperwork lay scattered in the former mental institution in Italy's Lombardy region.
Credit: Hermes Images/AGF/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
-
Devastation
This is the former Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. After the waters receded, 45 bodies were retrieved from the hospital, which lost power during the siege.
Credit: Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
-
When the levees broke
Here's a corridor at the former Memorial Medical Center as it was in the weeks after Hurricane Katrina.
Credit: Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
-
Dead zone
Here's the former autopsy room from Ospedale al Mare, an abandoned hospital in Venice, Italy.
Credit: Marco Secchi/Getty Images
-
Empty crib
This is another eerie scene from the former Venice, Italy, hospital.
Credit: Marco Secchi/Getty Images
-
Dead records
Autopsy records appear all but frozen in time at Venice, Italy's long-abandoned Ospedale al Mare.
Credit: Marco Secchi/Getty Images
-
New world, old hospital
Seen in 2003, this forlorn hallway leads to the hospital wing at New York's Ellis Island. The hospital, which served newly arrived immigrants to the United States, closed in the early 1950s.
Credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images
-
Another time
Beelitz-Heilstätten was built to treat people suffering from tuberculosis.
Credit: Martin Sachse/ullstein bild/Getty Images
-
On these stairs
After World War II, Beelitz-Heilstätten, located in the former East Germany, became a military hospital for the Soviet army.
Credit: Martin Sachse/ullstein bild/Getty Images
-
Imposing
Closed in the early 1990s, the eerie-looking Beelitz-Heilstätten has been used as a location set for Hollywood productions, including the 2017 horror film "Wellness."
Credit: Martin Sachse/ullstein bild/Getty Images
-
Broken down
This decrepit wheelchair sits in the abandoned hospital in the Chernobyl-made, Ukrainian ghost town of Pripyat.
Credit: Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
-
Lonesome town
In 2007, when North Valley Hospital in Whitefish, Montana, moved to a new location, its former location was abandoned. It was demolished in 2015.
Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images
-
Boarded up
Here's another view of the former North Valley Hospital in Whitefish, Montana.
Credit: Elizabeth W. Kearley/Getty Images
-
Bad omen
This is the sign for the psychiatric ward of an abandoned hospital on the abandoned Italian island of Poveglia.
Credit: Marco Secchi/Getty Images
-
Echoes of the past
The hospital at Poveglia treated psychiatric patients and the elderly before closing in 1968 — and depleting the island of its only inhabitants. The lonely locale, also once used to quarantine sufferers of the plague, has been called the "world's most haunted island."
Credit: Marco Secchi/Getty Images
-
Shattered
In 2017 in the Philippines. a months-long battle between ISIS-aligned rebels and government forces devastated the people and infrastructure of Marawi City, including this local hospital.
Credit: Richard Atrero de Guzman/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Vacancy
Here's a hospital room as it was left behind amid the 2017 siege in Marawi City, Philippines.
Credit: Richard Atrero de Guzman/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Collateral damage
A bullet hole in a hospital window puts a point on the devastation caused to the Marawi City hospital in the Philippines.
Credit: Richard Atrero de Guzman/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Obsolete
This desolate scene was captured in the 1950s, when a hospital wing at the U.S. Army's Fort Logan in Colorado sat unused and forlorn. The grounds are now home to a mental health center.
Credit: Denver Post/Getty Images
-
Chipped away
This is a 2006 shot of an abandoned building on the grounds of the still-operating Barlow Respiratory Hospital in Los Angeles.
Credit: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
-
Stairway to nowhere
Built in 1854, the Smallpox Hospital on New York City's Roosevelt Island hasn't treated patients since the late 1800s. Its facilities, now a collection of ruins, hasn't served any function at all since the 1950s.
Credit: Catherine McGann/Getty Images
-
Historic ruins
Sometimes referred to as Renwick Smallpox Hospital for its renowned architect, James Renwick, Jr., who also designed New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral, the former hospital is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Credit: Catherine McGann/Getty Images
-
Blown away
In 2014, a psychiatric facility in the eastern Ukraine town of Semenivka is seen battered and abandoned after an incursion by the Russian army.
Credit: Anatolii Boiko/AFP/Getty Images
-
Scavenger
A lone dog wanders the destroyed mental-health facility in eastern Ukraine in 2014.
Credit: Anatolii Boiko/AFP/Getty Images
-
Crumbling
In 2015, nearly a year after Russian troops rolled into eastern Ukraine, the former psychiatric facility in Semenivka is a spectral presence.
Credit: Andreas Stein/picture alliance/Getty Images
-
Drop and go
The Ebola epidemic in Liberia in 2014 is behind this ghostly scene, captured at a treatment center in the capital city of Monrovia. The clothes were left behind by people infected with the virus.
Credit: Pascal Guyot/AFP/Getty Images
-
From days past
Italy's push for mental health reform in the 1970s spelled the end of this 19th-century-founded psychiatric hospital in Volterra, Italy.
Credit: Rosetta Bonatti/Getty Images
-
Off the job
This is among the lonely scenes created when doctors in the African country of Ivory Coast went on strike in 2007.
Credit: Kambou Sia/AFP/Getty Images
-
No more patients
This is a registry preserved from England's former St. Francis Hospital, a mental health facility closed in 1995.
Credit: SSPL/Getty Images
-
Holding pattern
The former Malden Hospital in Massachusetts, seen here in 2017, has been vacant — and the source of local debate — since 2004.
Credit: Joanne Rathe/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
-
Sign of the times
In 2014, as some U.S. troops left Afghanistan, a paper sign is about all that's left of a hospital at a forward operating base in Pul-e-Alam.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
-
Victim of war
This emptied hospital shows the scars of the devastating 2016-2017 battle for Mosul, the Iraqi city that had been overtaken by ISIS fighters.
Credit: Yunus Keles/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
-
Moved on
This German hospital — and its surrounding village — was abandoned in 2013 to make way for a coal-mine expansion.
Credit: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images
-
Graffiti magnet
This is a shot of the entrance to a former ward of the Morisset Hospital in New South Wales, Australia. The psychiatric hospital is still in operation; the ward depicted here was closed in 1991.
Credit: Louise Docker
-
Former leper colony
Now promoted by the Greek tourism officials, the island of Spinalonga was abandoned for decades after serving as a leper colony from 1904 to 1957.
Credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images
-
Out of business
A 2019 study by a German think tank argued there were too many hospitals in the European nation and that closures — especially of clinics in rural areas, such as this closed facility in the Bavarian village of Hersbruck — would benefit patients.
Credit: Nicolas Armer/picture alliance/Getty Images
-
What might have been
Construction on this hospital in Moscow began in 1980. The project was abandoned in 1992, with the complex having never opened its doors. Per the Moscow Times, the abandoned site became known as the "gloomiest building" in the Russian capital. It was demolished in 2018.
Credit: Sergei Fadeichev/TASS/Getty Images
-
Bearing the scars
In Gwoza, Nigeria, a hollowed-out hospital is seen in 2017, two years after the town was wrested from the control of the terror group Boko Haram.
Credit: Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
-
Underwater
Flooding in Kenya overtook the maternity wing of this hospital in Baringo County in 2014.
Credit: Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us/Getty Images