Spectacular photos of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony





Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked off with the opening ceremony at Beijing National Stadium on Friday, February 4, 2022. In this photo, Team USA flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster lead the American athletes into the stadium for the traditional Parade of Nations.

Fireworks over Beijing Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images Fireworks are seen over National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. This exterior view of the stadium's design shows why it is widely known as the Bird's Nest.

Team USA flag bearers Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images Team USA, with flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster framed through one of the Olympic rings, enters the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Shuster, a curler, is participating in his fifth Olympics. Bowe, a three-time Olympian speedskater, stepped in as flag bearer after the original choice, Elana Meyers Taylor, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss the opening ceremony.

2022 Olympic mascot Lu Lin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images The Beijing 2022 mascot, an ice-covered panda named Bing Dwen Dwen, is seen during the opening ceremony. According to Olympic organizers: "'Bing' means ice and also symbolises purity and strength, and 'Dwen Dwen' represents children. The mascot embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit."

Great Britain's flag bearers Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images Flag bearers Dave Ryding and Eve Muirhead lead the team from Great Britain into the stadium during the opening ceremony — wearing Union Jack flag sweaters to match.

Russian athletes MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images Russia's flag bearers Olga Fatkulina and Vadim Shipachev lead their delegation during the opening ceremony. Russian athletes are officially representing the Russian Olympic Committee, or ROC, instead of the nation itself after Russia was hit with a four-year ban for falsifying data on doping.

Hockey-inspired choreography David Ramos / Getty Images Performers dressed as hockey players take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Young performers BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

American athletes MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster lead Team USA during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. More than 150 athletes on the 2022 U.S. Olympic team were slated to take part in the opening ceremony.

National Stadium GettyImages / Getty Images An overhead view of Beijing National Stadium as Team USA marches in during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

O Canada MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images Canada's flag bearers Charles Hamelin and Marie-Philip Poulin parade during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Canada, a winter sports powerhouse, will be competing in 109 events.

Watching at home Wang Gang / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images Three generations of a family watch the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in their living room in Shanghai, China, on February 4, 2022.

Dignitaries wave Matthias Hangst / Getty Images International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and China's President Xi Jinping (front row center) wave during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. China has faced protests and a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over its record of human rights abuses, including repression of its Uyghur Muslim minority, which the U.S. has called a genocide. Read more: For China's Uyghurs, "the genocide doesn't stop" for the Olympics

Raising China's flag Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images Troops prepare to raise the flag of the People's Republic of China at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Human rights protests PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images On the day of the opening ceremony in Beijing, protesters in cities around the world staged demonstrations against China's record of human rights abuses. In this photo, Tibetan Youth Congress activists stomp on a Chinese national flag during a protest in New Delhi, India.

"Free China" FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Activists protest outside the Consulate of China in Los Angeles, California, on the eve of the Beijing Olympics. Protesters criticized the decision to award the Games to China amid the country's record of human rights violations in Hong Kong and Tibet, as well as allegations of crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Protest in Berlin Carsten Koall/picture alliance via Getty Images An activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate during a protest over China's human rights record on February 4, 2022.

Team South Korea ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images South Korea's flag bearers Kwak Yoon-gy and Kim A-lang lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. North Korea will not be taking part; it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee after skipping the Tokyo Summer Games.

Team GB (Great Britain) MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images Britain's flag bearers Eve Muirhead and David Ryding lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Team GB is fielding a team of 50 athletes and reserves, including four who have won medals in past Olympics, BBC News reports.

Team Jamaica David Ramos / Getty Images Team Jamaica flag bearers Benjamin Alexander and Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 4, 2022. Jamaica is fielding a four-man bobsled team for the first time since 1998, along with competing in two-man bobsled and woman's monobob.

United Nations leader An Lingjun/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a giant screen during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Team Malaysia Getty Images Flag bearers Aruwin Salehhuddin and Jeffrey Webb of Team Malaysia carry their flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

American Samoa Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images Flag bearer Nathan Crumpton of American Samoa enters the stadium during the opening ceremony. Crumpton, a skeleton racer, marched shirtless despite the freezing temperatures in Beijing.

Team Romania MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images Romania's flag bearers Raluca Stramaturaru and Paul Constantin Pepene lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4, 2022.

LED light display Lu Lin/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images Performers create a flower display with LED lights during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Norway MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images Norway's flag bearers Kjetil Jansrud and Maiken Caspersen Falla parade with their teammates during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Kazakhstan BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images The delegation from Kazakhstan takes part in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Ireland ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images Ireland's flag bearers Brendan Newby and Elsa Desmond lead the delegation in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Thumbs up from Putin Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin gives two thumbs up as he watches the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics from the stands in National Stadium.

Putin's watching Getty Images Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, looks on from the stands during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Iran Julian Finney / Getty Images Flag bearers Atefeh Ahmadi and Seyed Sattar Seyd of Iran lead their delegation during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Norway FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images The delegation from Norway joins the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Greece / Getty Images Flag bearers Apostolos Angelis and Maria Ntanou of Greece march during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Switzerland Getty Images Flag bearers Andres Ambuhl and Wendy Holdener of Switzerland lead their team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Watch party Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for National Lottery Team Great Britain athlete Shelley Rudman joins local school children at The National Lottery Watch Party in Nottingham, England, to celebrate the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 4, 2022.

Team Timor-Leste Julian Finney / Getty Images Yohan Goncalves Goutt of Timor-Leste carries their flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Turkey Getty Images Flag bearers Furkan Akar and Aysenur Duman of Turkey carry their flag during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team France Julian Finney / Getty Images Flag bearers Kevin Rolland and Tessa Worley of France lead their team during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Overhead view / Getty Images A wide view inside Beijing National Stadium as Team China enters during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team Finland Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images Ice hockey player Valtteri Filppula of Finland carries the Finnish national flag during the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Canada Getty Images Team Canada marches in during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium.

On the ice Getty Images Performers dressed as hockey players perform during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Olympic rings Getty Images A large display of the Olympic rings logo is seen inside the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Performers in sync Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Gettty Images Perfectly synchronized performers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.