What to wear to a royal wedding

-
Queen Elizabeth II
We don't know what people will be wearing to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but we anticipate that they will choose their best attire. And for some tips on what is appropriate, here's a look at what guests wore to some recent royal nuptials.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II travels to Westminster Abbey in London for the wedding of her grandson Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011.
Credit: Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
-
Elton John and David Furnish
Music icon Elton John and his partner David Furnish attend the royal wedding of Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, at Westminster Abbey in London, on April 29, 2011.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
-
Prince Andrew and daughters
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his daughters Princess Beatrice (L) and Princess Eugenie (C) wave as they travel to Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
-
Chemmy Alcott
Chemmy Alcott departs the royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
-
Philippa "Pippa" Middleton
Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton and her maid of honor, arrives at the West Door of Westminster Abbey in London for Kate's wedding to Britain's Prince William on April 29, 2011.
Credit: Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images
-
Beatrice Borromeo
Beatrice Borromeo departs the wedding of Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Claire Lademacher at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine on September 21, 2013 in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham are seen in Westminster Abbey for the wedding of Britain's Prince William to Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
-
Princess Isabelle and Prince Wenzeslaus
Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein and Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein attend the wedding of Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Claire Lademacher at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine on September 21, 2013 in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Sabine Christiansen and Norbert Medus
TV presenter Sabine Christiansen and her husband, Norbert Medus, attend the wedding ceremony of Prince Alexander zu Schaumburg Lippe and Nadja Anna Zsoeks on June 30, 2007, in Bueckeburg, Germany.
Credit: Thorsten Ulonska/Getty Images
-
Duchess Camilla
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and bridesmaids leave after Laura Parker Bowles' wedding to Harry Lopes at St. Cyriac's Church on May 6, 2006, in Wiltshire, England. Laura is the daughter of Camilla and her former husband Andrew.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Princess Madeleine
Princess Madeleine of Sweden arrives to attend the wedding banquet for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel, at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Una Healey
Una Healey departs the royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
-
Crown Princess Mary and Queen Mathilde
Crown Princess Mary Of Denmark (L) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium (R) depart after the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
-
Prince Charles and Camilla
Britain's Prince Charles, right, and his wife Camilla, the Dutchess of Cornwall, arrive at St. Cyriac's Church, in Lacock, England, for the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes, Saturday May 6, 2006. Laura Parker Bowles is the daughter of Camilla.
Credit: Matt Dunham/AP
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge
Although technically not a royal wedding, royals were not in short supply at the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.
Here, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to her daughter, Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in in Englefield, England.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
-
Princess Elena
Princess Elena of Spain arrives to attend the wedding banquet for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel, at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Prince Seeiso and Princess Mabereng
Prince Seeiso and Princess Mabereng of Lesotho leave by the Westminster Abbey in London following the wedding of Britain's Prince William to Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on April 29, 2011.
Credit: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
-
Princess Theodore
Princess Theodore of Greece arrives for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel
Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden arrive for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Miss Tatiana Blatnik at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Princess Madeline and Prince Carl Philip
Princess Madeline of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip arrive for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Princess Mary of Denmark and Prince Philippe of Belgium
Princess Mary of Denmark and Prince Philippe of Belgium attend a dinner after the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock on July 2, 2011 in Monaco.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
-
Prince Alois Philipp Maria
Alois Philipp Maria, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, attends a dinner after their religious wedding ceremony of Monaco's Prince Albert II and Charlene Wittstock on July 2, 2011 in Monaco.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
-
Queen Mathilde
Queen Mathilde of Belgium attends the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
-
Princess Hisako Takamado
Princess Hisako Takamado of Japan arrives for the wedding of Sweden's Crown Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist at Stockholm Palace on June 13, 2015.
Credit: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images
-
Royal guests
(L-R) Princess Charlene of Monaco; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex depart for the banquet after the wedding ceremony of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images
-
Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana attends a dinner after their religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock on July 2, 2011 in Monaco.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images
-
Nadja Anna Zsoeks
Bride Nadja Anna Zsoeks arrives with her mother for her wedding ceremony to Prince Alexander zu Schaumburg Lippe at the city church in Bueckeburg, Germany on June 30, 2007.
Credit: Thomas Starke/Getty Images
-
Duchess Kate
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Zara Phillips is the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
-
Princess Tatiana and Prince Nikolaos
Princess Tatiana of Greece and Prince Nikolaos of Greece depart for the travel by boat to Drottningholm Palace for dinner after the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
-
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie of York leaves the Abbey following the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Princess Eugenie is a daughter of Britain's Prince Andrew and the former Sarah Ferguson.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia
Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia of Spain arrive at the wedding of Tatiana Blatnik and Prince Nikolaos of Greece at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
In 2014 they became King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Count Alexander zu Schaumburg-Lippe Nadja
Count Alexander zu Schaumburg-Lippe, and his wife, Nadja, are among the guests of the church wedding ceremony of Hubertus Prince of Saxony Coburg and Gotha and his American bride, Kelly Jeanne Rondestvedt, in Coburg, southern Germany, on May 23, 2009.
Credit: Julia Kellner/AP
-
Three royal couples
From left to right, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel; Crown Prince (now King) Willem-Alexander and Princess Maxima of Netherlands; and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrive for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki/Getty Images
-
Dutch royals
Crown Prince Willem-Alexander and Crown Princess Maxima of the Netherlands attend the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.
The Dutch couple ascended to the throne in 2013.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton, girlfriend of Prince William, leaves St. Cyriac's Church after the wedding of Harry Lopes and Laura Parker Bowles, daughter of Prince Charles' second wife, Camilla, on May 6, 2006.
Kate married Prince William in 2011.
Credit: Carl De Souza/Getty Images
-
Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia
Spanish royals Felipe, Prince of Asturias, and Letizia, Princess of Asturias, attend the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.
In 2014 they became King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.
Credit: Torsten Laursen/Getty Images
-
Princess Maria-Chantel
Princess Maria-Chantel of Greece arrives for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Miss Tatiana Blatnik at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Princess Mary
Princess Mary of Denmark arrives for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos andTatiana Blatnik at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Prince William and Prince Harry
Britain's Prince William, right, and Prince Harry leave St. Cyriac's Church, in Lacock, Wiltshire, England, after attending the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes at a private ceremony, Saturday, May 6, 2006. Laura Parker Bowles is the daughter of Prince Charles' second wife Camilla.
Credit: CBS
-
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie
Prince Joachim of Denmark and Princess Marie of Denmark arrive for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Jemma Kidd
Jemma Kidd, the Marchioness of Douro, arrives for the wedding of Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana Blatnik at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) on Aug. 25, 2010, in Spetses, Greece.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and then-fiancée Kate Middleton leave the wedding of their friends Harry Mead and Rosie Bradford in the village of Northleach, England, on Oct. 23, 2010.
William and Kate wed six months later.
Credit: Chris Ison/AP
-
Prince Albert and Charlene Wittstock
Monaco's Prince Albert and girlfriend Charlene Wittstock, a South African champion swimmer, arrive at the wedding ceremony for Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling in Stockholm on June 19, 2010.
Albert and Charlene married a year later.
Credit: Daniel Sannum Lauten/Getty Images
-
Queen Sofia and Queen Beatrix
Queen Sofia of Spain, left, and Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands attend the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm.
Credit: Torsten Laursen/Getty Images
-
Prince Hubertus
Bridesmaids and flower girls at the wedding of Hubertus, hereditary Prince of Saxony Coburg and Gotha, to his American bride Kelly Jeann Rondestvedt, in Coburg, southern Germany, on May 23, 2009.
Credit: Eckehard Schulz/AP
-
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton leaves the wedding of Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes at St. Cyriac's Church on May 6, 2006, in Wiltshire, England.
Credit: Getty Images
-
Prince William and Tom Parker Bowles
Britain's Prince William, left, and Tom Parker Bowles leave St. Cyriac's Church, in Lacock, Wiltshire, England, after attending the wedding of Tom's sister Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes, May 6, 2006.
Laura Parker Bowles, an art gallery manager and daughter of Prince Charles' second wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, swapped vows with Harry Lopes, a former Calvin Klein underwear model.
Credit: Matt Dunham/AP
-
Queen Sonja and Queen Maxima
Queen Sonja of Norway and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands depart after the royal wedding of Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
-
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, leaves the church after the royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Sophie is married to Britain's Prince Andrew. Zara Phillips is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images
-
Queen Margrethe II
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives for the wedding of Sweden's Crown Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist at the Royal Chapel at Stockholm Palace on June 13, 2015.
Credit: Jonas Ekstromer/AFP/Getty Images
-
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima
Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive with their daughters Amalia, Alexia and Ariane in Apeldoorn, eastern Netherlands, for the wedding of Viktória Cservenyák and Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme on October 5, 2013.
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
-
Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie
Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg attend the wedding Guillaume's brother Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Claire Lademacher at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine on September 21, 2013 in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Princess Tessy and Prince Louis
Princess Tessy of Luxembourg and Prince Louis of Luxembourg attend the wedding of Louis' brother Prince Felix of Luxembourg and Claire Lademacher at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine on September 21, 2013 in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice of York waves as she arrives at the West Door of Westminster Abbey for the wedding of her cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton in London on April 29, 2011.
Credit: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
-
Prince Charles and Camilla
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, depart from the royal wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall at Canongate Kirk on July 30, 2011 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
-
British Prime Minister David Cameron and Samantha
British Prime Minister David Cameron with his wife Samantha leave Westminster Abbey following the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
-
Royal wedding party
The royal wedding party in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2011, celebrating the marriage of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.
Front row (L-R): Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes, Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Louise Windsor, William Lowther-Pinkerton. Back Row (L-R): Tom Pettifer, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, James Middleton and Philippa Middleton.
Credit: Hugo Burnand/AFP/Getty Images
-
Princess Anne
Britain's Princess Anne arrives at Buckingham Palace after the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, in London on April 29, 2011.
Credit: Andrew Winning/AFP/Getty Images
-
Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and Princess Ameerah
Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and Princess Ameerah exit following the marriage of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images