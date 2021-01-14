Man seen holding Confederate flag inside U.S. Capitol during riot arrested

Two Delaware men, one of whom was seen in a viral photograph holding a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol during last week's riot, have been arrested on federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Kevin Seefried and Hunter Seefried were charged with unlawful entry into a restricted area, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and depredation of government property, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia. CBS station WDEL reports the men are father and son.

The U.S. Attorney's statement says both are alleged to have entered the Capitol through a broken window. Kevin Seefried, whom WDEL reports is the elder Seefried, was photographed a short time later with the Confederate flag, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol after breaching security during the protests on January 6, 2021. Mike Theiler / REUTERS

WDEL reports Kevin Seefried, of Laurel, is expected to appear at a virtual court appearance Thursday. Tips to federal authorities led to his arrest, according to the station.

Federal authorities are investigating more than 170 people — more than 30 of whom now face federal charges — in the January 6 Capitol assault that left five dead. Hundreds more charges are expected as federal investigators comb tips, video and social media to identify and arrest suspects across the country.

Those already charged face a variety of counts including unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault and weapons violations. A team of senior federal prosecutors are investigating more serious charges including sedition and conspiracy related to the "most heinous" acts at the Capitol, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said Tuesday.