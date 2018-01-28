Volcanic eruption in the Philippines

A photo taken on January 25, 2018 from the city of Legazpi, Albay province, south of Manila, shows a fiery fountain of lava during an eruption of the Mayon volcano. Tens of thousands of residents have evacuated, as heavy rains have stirred fears of mudslides carrying debris spewed by Mayon.
Credit: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
Mount Mayon
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash during a mild eruption on January 16, 2018.
Credit: REUTERS
Evacuees
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers after Mayon volcano erupted anew, in Padang town, Albay province, Philippines January 16, 2018.
Credit: REUTERS
Evacuees
Residents board a truck as they prepare to evacuate after the Mayon volcano spewed ashes, in Ligao city, Albay province, Philippines January 17, 2018.
Credit: REUTERS
Eruption
Students pass through a rice paddy as they flee cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano, in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila, Philippines, January 22, 2018.
Credit: REUTERS
Mount Mayon
The Mayon volcano spews lava on January 23, 2018.
Credit: Charism Sayat/AFP/Getty Images
Mount Mayon
A resident and his water buffalo walk while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Province, Philippines January 23, 2018.
Credit: REUTERS
Eruption
Residents wait for relief aid after the Mayon volcano erupted at Camalig, Albay province, Philippines January 24, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
A view of the Mayon volcano January 24, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
A view of the Mayon volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, Philippines January 24, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines January 25, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines January 25, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
A couple on a motorcycle, their faces covered with masks to protect them from ash, ride on a highway as the Mayon volcano continues to erupt, as seen from Camalig town in Albay province, January 25, 2018.
Credit: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
Mount Mayon
A view of the Mount Mayon volcano as it erupted anew in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines January 25, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
A farmer works on a rice farm while Mount Mayon spews ash during a new eruption in Daraga, Albay province, Philippines January 25, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
A view of Mount Mayon volcano from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 25, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Lava Flow
A pyroclastic and lava flow covers the side of the Mayon volcano, as seen from the town of Daraga in Albay province, on January 26, 2018.
Credit: Ted Aljibe/AFP/Getty Images
Mount Mayon
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines January 27, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Eruption
Residents watch a river with lahar flowing from Mount Mayon in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines January 27, 2018.
Nearly 80,000 nearby residents have evacuated, as heavy rains stirred fears of mudslides carrying debris spewed by Mayon.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Eruption
A resident wades through a river with lahar flow coming from Mount Mayon in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines January 27, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Eruption
A resident wades through a river with lahar flow coming from Mount Mayon volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines January 28, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines January 28, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Mount Mayon
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines January 28, 2018.
Credit: ROMEO RANOCO/REUTERS
Lava flow
Steaming lava and pyroclastic deposits are seen from the town of Daraga in Albay province on January 28, 2018. Millions of tons of ash and rocks from the erupting Philippine volcano are threatening to bury surrounding communities due to heavy rain, authorities warned.