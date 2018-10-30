Venice flooding: City inundated by exceptional high tide

Venice was inundated by an exceptional high tide Monday, putting three-quarters of the famed Italian lagoon city under water as large swathes of the rest of Italy experienced flooding and heavy winds that toppled trees and other objects, killing several people.
Tourists and residents alike donned high boots to navigate the streets of Venice after strong winds raised the water level over 5 feet before receding. The water exceeded the raised walkways normally put out in flooded areas in Venice, forcing their removal. Transport officials closed the water bus system except to outlying islands because of the emergency.
Tourists wade through water in the flooded St. Mark's Square during a high-water alert in Venice on Mon., Oct. 29, 2018. The flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong Sirocco wind, reached around 150 centimetres.