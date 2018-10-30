CBSN

Venice flooding: City inundated by exceptional high tide

    • Venice hit by high tide

      Venice was inundated by an exceptional high tide Monday, putting three-quarters of the famed Italian lagoon city under water as large swathes of the rest of Italy experienced flooding and heavy winds that toppled trees and other objects, killing several people.

      Tourists and residents alike donned high boots to navigate the streets of Venice after strong winds raised the water level over 5 feet before receding. The water exceeded the raised walkways normally put out in flooded areas in Venice, forcing their removal. Transport officials closed the water bus system except to outlying islands because of the emergency.

      Tourists wade through water in the flooded St. Mark's Square during a high-water alert in Venice on Mon., Oct. 29, 2018. The flooding, caused by a convergence of high tides and a strong Sirocco wind, reached around 150 centimetres.

    • St. Mark's Square

      A view of a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, on Mon., Oct. 29, 2018.

    • Rialto Bridge

      Tourists walk in the flooded streets near Rialto Bridge during a high-water alert in Venice on Mon., Oct. 29, 2018.

    • St. Mark's Square

      People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, Italy, on Mon., Oct. 29, 2018.

    • St. Mark's Square

      A man sits on a chair in the flooded St. Mark's Square.

    • St. Mark's Square

      A view of a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice.

    • St. Mark Square

      A man walks in the flooded St. Mark's Square.

    • Riva degli Schiavoni

      People walk in the flooded Riva degli Schiavoni during a high-water alert in Venice on Mon., Oct. 29, 2018.

    • St. Mark's Square

      A man tries to protect his shop from the weather in the flooded streets near St. Mark's Square.

    • Flooded street

      A man empties a bucket of water on a flooded street during a high-water alert in Venice.

    • Tourists experience a high-water alert

      Tourists walk in the flooded streets during a high-water alert in Venice on Mon., Oct. 29, 2018.

    • Flooded street

      People walk in the flooded street.

    • St. Mark's Square

      People walk on footbridges in the flooded St. Mark's Square.

