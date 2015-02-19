Live

The Battle of Iwo Jima

    • Operation Detachment

      Sandy Beach stretching along the southeastern edge of the tip of Iwo Jima right of Mt. Suribachi, volcano at lower left, was the scene of the landing of U.S. Marines on the strategic Japanese base on Iwo Jima, Feb. 19, 1945. The airfield, which was an objective of U.S. Forces, is at center with smoke rising from the burning installation hit by U.S. Navy bombers during an airstrike prior to landing.

      The Battle of Iwo Jima, otherwise known as Operation Detachment, lasted from February 29 to March 26, 1945. U.S. Forces saw some of the fiercest, bloodiest fighting in the Pacific during the five-week battle. Iwo Jima was the only battle by the U.S. Marine Corps in which American casualties were higher than Japanese casualties. Of the 22,000 Japanese soldiers on the island only 216 were taken prisoner; the majority of the remainder were killed in action.

      The battle was immortalized by Joe Rosenthal's iconic image of the raising of the U.S. flag on top of Mount Suribachi by five U.S. Marines and one U.S. Navy battlefield Hospital Corpsman.

      An amphibious Alligator tank is lowered over the side of a Navy ship to churn towards the shore of Iwo Jima, Japan, Feb. 19, 1945.

      An armada of landing ships brings U.S. troops to the smoke-enveloped shore of Iwo Jima, during the first assault wave on the Japanese island, Feb. 19, 1945.

      During the invasion of Iwo Jima in February 1945, advancing U.S. troops spot a Japanese machine gun nest ahead of them. One of the men is establishing its location on the map, so they can forward the information to artillery or mortar units to wipe out these positions.

      U.S. Fourth Division Marines move in from the beach on Iwo Jima, Feb. 19, 1945. A dead Marine lies to the right in the foreground.

      Mt. Suribachi, in the background, was turned into a beehive of guns by Japanese troops. It was scaled by the U.S. Marines, who took control.

      This overall view shows "amtracs" (support vehicles known as amphibious tractors) bogged down in the sands along the beaches of Iwo Jima after the American invasion of the Japanese stronghold. In the background, U.S. Marines and Coast Guard beach parties operate communications and command posts as well as foxhole "hospitals," as assault troops push back the Japanese from established beaches on the island.

      U.S. Marines of the 5th Division inch their way up a sand dune on Red Beach No. 1 toward Mount Suribachi, as the smoke of the battle drifts over them during the initial invasion of Iwo Jima, Feb. 19, 1945.

      The booted feet of a dead Japanese soldier (foreground) protrude from beneath a mound of earth on Iwo Jima during the American invasion of the Japanese island stronghold. U.S. Marines can be seen nearby in foxholes.

      A U.S. Marine from the 5th Division of the 28th Regiment stands guard atop Mt. Suribachi at Iwo Jima, as others hoist the American flag, Feb. 23, 1945.

      This was the first flag raised by the Marine Corps at Iwo Jima; a second, larger one was raised later that day.

      U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima, Feb. 23, 1945. This is the iconic photo taken by photographer Joe Rosenthal of the second flag-raising on the mountain, which took place on the fifth day of the 35-day battle. The photo would win the Pulitzer Prize. 

      Two of the men Marines were originally misidentified by military sources. Originally identified correctly were Pfc. Franklin R. Sousley; Pfc. Ira Hayes; Sgt. Michael Strank; and Pfc. Rene A. Gagnon. After seven decades, two more men were correctly identified: Pfc. Harold Schultz and Cpl. Harlon Block.

      U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, fifth division, cheer and hold up their rifles after raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima, Feb. 23, 1945.

