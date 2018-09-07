CBSN

Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?

Back
    Next
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?
    • Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?

    • State investigations

      As of Sept. 7, 2018, seven states have launched investigations into allegations of sexual abuse or cover-ups involving the Catholic Church. Pennsylvania led the way with a years-long grand jury investigation that resulted in a bombshell report detailing decades of abuse. 

      Here is a look at where things stand in each state so far.

      Credit: Carlos Barria / REUTERS

    • 1. Pennsylvania

      The Pennsylvania grand jury report released in August 2018 identified hundreds of abusive priests in cases involving more than 1,000 child victims over many decades in the state. 

      "Priests would go, bishops would go and lie to parishioners, lie to law enforcement, lie to the public but then document all of the abuse in secret archives that they would share oftentimes with the Vatican," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh told "CBS This Morning."

      Following the disturbing grand jury report, authorities in Pennsylvania re-opened an investigation into a decades-old case of sexual abuse allegations against a Catholic priest. 

      Credit: Jason Cohn / REUTERS

    • 2. New Mexico

      New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (pictured here) is asking all three Catholic dioceses in his state for any material related to allegations of abuse by priests. Balderas said New Mexico has been a "dumping ground" for abusers from other states.

      "There are numerous, numerous families that are demanding justice. And so what I'm hoping for is that the church understand that they also have an obligation to seek justice by reconciling, providing information to a law enforcement agency," Balderas told CBS News. He said his team began investigating allegations of abuse by priests in 2016.

      The New Mexico Dioceses of Las Cruces and Gallup as well as the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said they plan to cooperate with the attorney general.  

      Credit: CBS News

    • 3. New York

      In New York, state Attorney General Barbara Underwood issued subpoenas to all eight of the state's Catholic diocese as part of a civil investigation. The subpoenas seek any and all documents pertaining to allegations, findings from internal church investigations and payments to victims, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly.

      New York also announced a hotline for clergy abuse victims or people with information for investigators: call 1-800-771-7755 
      or file a complaint online at ag.ny.gov/ClergyAbuse

      Credit: Mike Segar / REUTERS

    • 4. New Jersey

      In New Jersey, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced a new task force that will look at how abuse allegations were handled in the seven dioceses in that state.

      New Jersey also set up a hotline for reports of clergy abuse: 1-855-363-6548

      "We want victims to know that we stand ready to investigate their cases and will do everything in our power to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice," the state's Division of Criminal Justice Director Veronica Allende said in a statement.

      Credit: Getty Images/ iStockphoto

    • 5. Nebraska

      Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson requested the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha turn over records that go back to Jan. 1, 1978, The Associated Press reports.

      Archbishop George Lucas said in a news release that he welcomes accountability and said, "The truth is good for everyone."

      Credit: Getty Images/ iStockphoto

    • 6. Missouri

      Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley launched an investigation of sex abuse in the Catholic Church even though he doesn't have subpoena power and will have to rely on the cooperation of church leaders.

      Missouri became the first state to announce a its own investigation into clergy abuse after Pennsylvania released a scathing grand jury report in August 2018 that identified more than 300 abusive priests and 1,000 child victims over seven decades.

      Credit: Mike Segar / REUTERS

    • 7. Illinois

      The Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago is under investigation in relation to the church sex abuse scandal, CBS Chicago reports.

      Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said the archdiocese has already agreed to speak with her, and that she expects the same cooperation from dioceses across the state.

      At least seven priests with ties to Illinois were mentioned in the Pennsylvania grand jury report.

      Credit: iStockphoto