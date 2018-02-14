CBSN

Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida

Back
    Next
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida
    • Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida

    • Parents react

      Parents wait for news after reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

      At least 17 people were killed Tuesday. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, has been identified as the suspected gunman.

      Credit: AP

    • Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

      Authorities responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS News

    • First responders

      Police respond to the scene after reports of a shooting at  Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Students flee

      Students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Students flee

      Students run from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Student inside classroom

      A student shared this image taking cover inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during an active shooter situation.

      Credit: Twitter

    • Suspected gunman in custody

      Police appear to take a man into custody outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS Miami

    • First responders

      Authorities treat the injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Students gathered

      Students wait on the sidewalk during an active shooter situation.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Parents react

      Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace.

      Credit: AP

    • First responders on the scene

      Police and other emergency vehicles respond to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS Miami

    • Heavily armed vehicles

      Police respond to the scene.

      Credit: CBS Miami

    • Ambulance on scene

      Emergency workers at the scene of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS Miami

    • Police secure the scene

      Students seen exiting the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Students with hands raised

      High schoolers leave campus amid an active shooter.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Heavy police presence

      Police respond to report of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Police respond

      Police seen at  Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during an active shooter situation.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Student with law enforcement official

      A student shows a law enforcement officer a photo or video from his phone.

      Credit: AP

    • Students, family react

      Family members embrace after a student walked out from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: AP

    • Law enforcement with students

      A law enforcement officer talks with students.

      Credit: AP

    • SWAT and police respond

      SWAT and police are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Twitter/@grumpyhause via Reuters

    • Parents react to shooting

      A woman consoles another as parents wait for news regarding a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: AP

    • Parent on cellphone

      A parent talks on cellphone waiting for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: AP

    • Authorities respond to shooting

      Police cars and a helicopter are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Twitter/@grumpyhaus via Reuters

    • Students react

      Students wait to be picked up after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: AP

    • Law enforcement respond

      Law enforcement officers block off a street following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: AP

    • Family members together

      Family member embrace following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: AP

    • High school student

      Students react at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Getty

    • The scene from above

      People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Getty

    • The scene from above

      People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Getty

    • Emotional student

      A student reacts as she talks to a television reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Getty

    • Students embrace

      Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Getty

    • Scene above Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

      People are brought out of the high school.

      Credit: Getty

    • First responders

      Fire Rescue personnel work the scene at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

      Credit: Getty