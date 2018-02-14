Shooting at high school in Parkland, Florida

Parents wait for news after reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
At least 17 people were killed Tuesday. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, has been identified as the suspected gunman.
Credit: AP
Authorities responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Credit: CBS News
Police respond to the scene after reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
Students leave Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students run from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
A student shared this image taking cover inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during an active shooter situation.
Credit: Twitter
Police appear to take a man into custody outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Credit: CBS Miami
Authorities treat the injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students wait on the sidewalk during an active shooter situation.
Anxious family members wait for news of students as two people embrace.
Police and other emergency vehicles respond to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Police respond to the scene.
Emergency workers at the scene of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students seen exiting the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
High schoolers leave campus amid an active shooter.
Police respond to report of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Police seen at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during an active shooter situation.
A student shows a law enforcement officer a photo or video from his phone.
Family members embrace after a student walked out from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
A law enforcement officer talks with students.
SWAT and police are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Credit: Twitter/@grumpyhause via Reuters
A woman consoles another as parents wait for news regarding a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
A parent talks on cellphone waiting for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Police cars and a helicopter are seen in Coral Springs after a shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Credit: Twitter/@grumpyhaus via Reuters
Students wait to be picked up after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Law enforcement officers block off a street following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Family member embrace following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students react at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Credit: Getty
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
A student reacts as she talks to a television reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
People are brought out of the high school.
Fire Rescue personnel work the scene at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.