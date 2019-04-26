Met Gala 2019: Craziest looks of all time

-
Here's looking at you, Met Gala divas
Like Andy Cohen faced with an on-fire Sarah Jessica Parker in 2015, we're speechless when it comes to the most out-there looks ever from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala, aka the Met Gala.
Click through to see which other stars have been as bold as Parker.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Getty Images
Cardi B, 2018
The rapper and her then-baby bump make the scene in a little beaded frock by Moschino.
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2018
The pop star and "American Idol" judge shows off her wingspan.
Credit: Noam Galai/New York Magazine/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez, 2015
The "World of Dance" multi-media mogul goes commando.
Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Getty Images
Lena Dunham, 2018
The "Girls" creator kicks it back to the 1600s in a golden Ronald van der Kemp gown.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Huffington Post/Getty Images
Rihanna, 2018
The singer's got a pope hat, and she's gonna work it.
Credit: Noam Galai/New York Magazine/Getty Images
Lady Gaga, 2015
The Oscar-winning singer does her best Medusa in Balenciaga.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, 2016
Yes, it's true: After a couple of years, married couples really do start dressing alike.
Credit: Mike Coppola/People.com/Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2016
Authorities have confirmed that the "Roar" singer is somewhere underneath that beehive.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Huffington Post/Getty Images
Brie Larson, 2014
Aye-aye, captain, this Prada pantsuit is a marvel.
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Madonna, 2018
It's a nice day for a black wedding.
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Rihanna, 2017
If you ever find yourself swarmed by floral doilies, just do as Rihanna does, and keep walking, head up.
Credit: Mike Coppola/People.com/Getty Images
Donald Glover, 2018
Two words: Illuminati confirmed.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Huffington Post/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o, 2014
Sometimes, as with the Star Wars franchise star's flapper dress, a crazy look is also crazy awesome.
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra, 2017
If the question is: Can you wear a trench coat to the Met Gala, then the answer is: Yes, as long as it's the right trench coat.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen, 2017
Never get into a snowball fight before leaving for the red carpet.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Rihanna, 2015
The train on this Guo Pei gown is "insane," as Rihanna put it, but the look is crazy influential: This is the dress that raised the already-high Met Gala fashion bar.
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge, 2017
The supermodel proves you don't need pants (or socks, hose, or almost any other item of clothing) if you have really tall boots.
Credit: Theo Wargo/Us Weekly/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley, 2018
The Divergent franchise star is ready for battle. Or to board her spaceship. Or something.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, 2017
Fashion should always be fun, fun, fun!
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tom Brady, 2018
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback's wife, Gisele Bundchen, doesn't care if her back is to the cameras. She just wants an eyeful of Brady's tuxedo-jacket-and-turtleneck combo. So. So. Groovy.
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Janelle Monae, 2018
The singer-actress looks bold and beautiful in Marc Jacobs.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Frances McDormand, 2018
The two-time Oscar-winning actress strikes a pose with the help of an awesome Philip Treacy headpiece.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Katy Perry, 2017
One of these years, it'd be nice if Perry would put a little effort into her Met Gala looks ...
Credit: Mike Coppola/People.com/Getty Images
Lily Collins, 2018
You decide: the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile actress, or the George Lucas-era Star Wars prequel's Padmé Amidala?
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne, 2017
Robots are so lifelike these days!
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo, 2018
The Tony- and Grammy-winner goes bold with brow art.
Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018
The "Sex and the City" icon does it again -- and Bravo's Andy Cohen still has no words.
Credit: Noam Galai/New York Magazine/Getty Images
Madonna, 2017
The pop diva takes camo upscale.
Credit: Mike Coppola/People.com/Getty Images
Greta Gerwig, 2018
For far too long, the Met Gala ignored the fashion contributions of the Plymouth Rock pilgrims. Then came the "Lady Bird" filmmaker.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Zendaya, 2018
Did we miss the episode where the singer-actress joined "Game of Thrones"??
Credit: Sky Cinema/Shutterstock
Lana del Rey and Jared Leto, 2018
Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Beyoncé, 2013
Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus, 2015
Proper ventilation is very important on the red carpet.
Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Anne Heche, 2004
Met Gala fashion wasn't too crazy in the aughts. Mostly.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne, 2018
The actress/model wears Dior -- and pink hair.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Erykah Badu, 2014
Sometimes you've just got to have a big hat. Done and done.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange Knowles, 2018
The singer is lit in Iris van Herpen.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Rita Ora, 2017
Who says Christmas comes but once a year? The singer is wrapped up, and ready to go under the tree.
Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Entertainment Weekly/Getty Images
Florence Welch, 2012
The Florence and the Machine singer gives the Met Gala game a whirl.
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin, 2013
Punk was theme of this year's Met Gala -- and someone definitely got the memo.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Amber Heard, 2018
Funny, we don't recall the Statue of Liberty being on the arrivals list ...
Credit: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams, 2017
The model-designer and her "Happy" husband are always prepared for floods.
Credit: Sky Cinema/Shutterstock
Katy Perry, 2015
By Katy Perry standards, this get-up is pretty normal -- until you consider her main accessory: a faux can of spray paint.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2006
When Anglomania's the theme, the tartan comes out of Parker's closet.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Anna Dello Russo, 2011
The fashion-magazine editor is something of an egghead, obviously.
Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Hamish Bowles, 2004
Even at the Met Gala, some men don't dare mess with the tuxedo. But not this fashion journalist.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images