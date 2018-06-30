CBSN

Signs from protests in cities across U.S. over immigration policy

    • Protesters hit streets across U.S. over Trump immigration policy

      Thousands of protesters across America, moved by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, marched Saturday to demand President Donald Trump's administration reunite the divided families.

      More than 700 planned marches were expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people across the country under the banner "Families Belong Together."

      Here is a look at some of the demonstrations around the country. 

      In this photo, protesters march in New York City on June 30, 2018.

      Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AFP/Getty Images

    • Marching on the Brooklyn Bridge

      Demonstrators march on the Brooklyn Bridge, carrying signs with the words "Protect Families," during the "Keep Families Together" march to protest Trump administration's immigration policy in New York City on June 30, 2018.

      Credit: Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

    • Woman holds "Yes We Care" jacket

      A woman marching on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City holds a coat with the words "Yes We Care" emblazoned on the back, in apparent opposition to first lady Melania Trump's controversial jacket

      Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

    • Demonstrators gather in front of the White Hosue

      Demonstrators arrive in front of the White House prior to a march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C. 

      Credit: Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty Images

    • Signs in Washington, D.C.

      Demonstrators hold placards as they march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty Images

    • Young girl holds sign in Washington, D.C.

      A young girl holds a sign as demonstrators march against the separation of immigrant families, on June 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

      The Associated Press contributed to this report, which will be updated.

      Credit: Alex Edelman / AFP/Getty Images