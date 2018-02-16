CBSN

Florida school shooting victims identified by authorities

    • Florida school shooting victims

      Seventeen people were killed and more than two dozen others were wounded when 19-year-old Nikolas Jacob Cruz allegedly opened fire on Wed., Feb. 14, 2018, on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Florida. Pictured are 14 of the victims who were killed in Parkland, Florida.

      Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel identified the victims' names during a news conference Thursday evening. Many of the deceased had been named previously by friends and family, who shared their memories on social media. Scroll through to see who the victims were.

      Editor's Note: Peter Wang, 15, Helena Ramsay, 17, and Alexander Schachter, 14, are the three victims not pictured.

      Credit: CBS News

    • Alyssa Allhadeff

      Alyssa Alhadeff's cousin, Melissa Dibble, confirmed her death on Facebook Thursday morning. According to Dibble, the 14-year-old was a freshman who played soccer at the school.

      Credit: Facebook

    • Scott Beigel

      Scott Beigel was a Geography teacher at the school. The 35-year-old's death was confirmed by his friend, Matt Hipps, on Facebook.

      Credit: Facebook

    • Martin Duque Anguiano

      Martin Duque Anguiano's death was confirmed on Instagram by his brother Miguel. He was 14 years old. 

      Credit: Facebook

    • Nicholas Dworet

      Senior Nicholas Dworet's death was confirmed by his swim team on Facebook. The 17-year-old was planning to compete for the University of Indianapolis. 

      Credit: Facebook

    • Aaron Feis

      Aaron Feis, who was a football coach at the school, apparently acted as a human shield to protect students from Cruz as he fired rounds into a room. The 37-year-old, who was also a security guard, was struck by gunfire and later died.

      Credit: Facebook

    • Jaime Guttenberg

      Jaime Guttenberg's father, Fred, confirmed the 14-year-old's death on social media. Her Facebook page has since been turned into a memorial. Friends called her "charismatic and lovely." 

      Credit: Facebook

    • Christopher Hixon

      Christopher Hixon was the high school's athletic director. The 49-year-old is survived by his wife, sons and grandchildren. 

      Credit: Facebook

    • Luke Hoyer

      Luke Hoyer's death was confirmed by his aunt, Toni Stroud Brownlee, on Facebook. According to Brownlee, authorities found the 15-year-old on the third floor of the school.

      Credit: Grant Cox

    • Cara Loughran

      Cara Loughran's death was confirmed by a family friend, Tara Bazinsky. She was 14 years old. 

      Credit: Facebook

    • Gina Montalto

      Gina Montalto's death was confirmed by her mother, Jennifer, on Facebook. The 14-year-old volunteered as a friend for kids with special needs, and she was on the color guard squad. 

      Credit: Facebook

    • Joaquin Oliver

      Joaquin Oliver's death was confirmed by a Venezuelan journalist who was with his family when they received the news. The 17-year-old had just become a U.S. citizen. 

      Credit: Instagram

    • Alaina Petty

      Alaina Petty's family confirmed in a statement that the 14-year-old was among those killed Wednesday. Petty served in the high school's JROTC program and volunteered with her church. She traveled to help victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida last year.

      Credit: Petty Family

    • Meadow Pollack

      Meadow Pollack's father confirmed her death to the Palm Beach Post Thursday morning. The 18-year-old planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. 

      Credit: Facebook

    • Carmen Schentrup

      Carmen Schentrup's death was reported by family members and friends on social media. The 16-year-old was a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist.

      Credit: Facebook