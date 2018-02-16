Florida school shooting victims identified by authorities

Seventeen people were killed and more than two dozen others were wounded when 19-year-old Nikolas Jacob Cruz allegedly opened fire on Wed., Feb. 14, 2018, on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Florida. Pictured are 14 of the victims who were killed in Parkland, Florida.
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel identified the victims' names during a news conference Thursday evening. Many of the deceased had been named previously by friends and family, who shared their memories on social media. Scroll through to see who the victims were.
Editor's Note: Peter Wang, 15, Helena Ramsay, 17, and Alexander Schachter, 14, are the three victims not pictured.