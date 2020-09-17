-
Emmys red carpet: The best-dressed stars ever
With the Emmys holding a virtual ceremony this year, people who love to watch awards-season red carpets will face a bit of a disappointment: at-home interviews with the stars such as Kerry Washington, Billy Porter, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Oh. Although 2020's official Emmys dress code of "Come as you are, but make an effort!" (as advised by this year's Emmy executive producers) might provide some interesting sartorial choices, there's no guarantee of glamour... unless you're willing to settle for years past.
Here's a selection of some of the most fashion-forward Emmys red carpet looks from 2000 to 2019 — as close to a live red carpet as America is likely to get through at least 2021.
We'll start with Kerry Washington. The "Scandal" star wore a white tuxedo shirt and sequined black pants — both Alexandre Vauthier FW19 Couture — to the 71st Emmy Awards. Washington offset her menswear-inspired ensemble with a long ponytail, kohl eyeliner and pink lipstick.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images;Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images;Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
-
Zendaya
The "Euphoria" star wore an emerald green Vera Wang corset dress and similar-hued Brian Atwood pumps to the 2019 Emmy Awards. She accessorized with a diamond bracelet and earrings from Cartier.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Zoë Kravitz
The "Big Little Lies" actress wore a multi-color Dior Haute Couture feathered gown to the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Billy Porter
The "Pose" star wore a custom disco-inspired pinstripe ensemble by Michael Kors to the 2019 Emmy Awards.
"The look took over 170 hours to hand embroider, and the pinstripes were created using 51,510 mini crystals for the jacket and 79,200 for the pants," Kors told The Hollywood Reporter. The actor topped off his ensemble with an eye-catching custom hat by Stephen Jones.
During the ceremony, Porter became the first-ever openly gay man to win best actor in a drama series.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Allison Janney
The "Mom" star wore a knotted pink velvet Nicholas Jebran dress on the 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet. Janney accessorized with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, a Judith Leiber bag, and Christian Louboutin shoes. The actress won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series during the ceremony.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Kendall Jenner
The reality star wore a black latex and floral Richard Quinn gown on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
-
Jonathan Van Ness
The hair guru and "Queer Eye" personality wore a mesh and sequin Maison Margiela gown to the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Van Ness accessorized the look with black Pierre Hardy platform boots and a Prada clutch.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
-
Viola Davis
The "How to Get Away with Murder" star made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, during the 2015 ceremony. Davis accepted the award wearing a sleeveless white Carmen Marc Valvo gown that featured intricate black beading.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
-
Laverne Cox
The "Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen" personality wore a gold beaded Naeem Khan gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes and a gold Atelier Swarovski clutch to the 2016 Emmy Awards.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
-
Michelle Dockery
The "Downton Abbey" star wore a blue tulle Carolina Herrera gown to the 2018 Emmy Awards. The design featured a floral detail across the bodice.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
-
Tiffany Haddish
The "Like a Boss" star wore a multi-colored Prabal Gurung gown and Brian Atwood shoes to the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018. "It's the only one that exists," Haddish told ET. "Cause I asked him to make a dress that represents Eritrea, my father's country, so these are the same colors as the flag from Eritrea."
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
-
Tracee Ellis Ross
The "Black-ish" star wore a voluminous hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown to the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
RuPaul
The "RuPaul's Drag Race" host wore a pink and black floral suit to the 2019 Emmy Awards. RuPaul has won four consecutive Emmys for outstanding host for a reality or competition program. The competition show host is tied with "Survivor" host Jeff Probst, who also has four Emmy awards for the same category.
RuPaul is also the second most-awarded Black person in Emmy history. The first Is TV producer Hayma Washington.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jodie Comer
On the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet, the "Killing Eve" star wore a white Tom Ford gown that featured a plunging neckline. Comer took home an award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series during the ceremony.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sandra Oh
Oh wore a red silk gown from fashion house Ralph and Russo to the 2018 Emmy Awards. The design featured lattice details and glass beading. The "Killing Eve" star accessorized with jewels from Neil Lane. Oh is the first Asian woman to ever be nominated for an Emmy in a lead actress category.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
The "Fleabag" star wore a Monique Lhuillier gown to the 2019 Emmy Awards. She accessorized the look with Atelier Swarovski jewelry.
The Amazon series creator won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing in a comedy series for the first episode of "Fleabag."
Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
-
Robin Wright
The "House of Cards" actress wore a black cap-sleeve Ralph Lauren gown to the 2013 Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Maisie Williams
The "Game of Thrones" actress wore custom JW Anderson to the 2019 Emmy Awards. The multi-textured black dress was imagined by Williams' boyfriend, designer Reuben Selby.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Mandy Moore
The "This Is Us" star wore a custom color-block pink and red Brandon Maxwell gown to the 2019 Emmy Awards. The first-time Emmy nominee accessorized her look with 26.6 carats of Forevermark jewelry.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Tan France
The "Queer Eye" personality wore a gold creation by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet.
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
-
Taraji P. Henson
The "Empire" star wore a yellow Vera Wang gown on the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet. The sunny-hued dress featured a thigh-high slit. Henson accessorized with an Edie Parker marble clutch customized with her initials.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
-
Donald Glover
The actor and director wore a purple velvet Gucci suit to the 2017 Emmy Awards. Glover won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his performance in "Atlanta" and an award for outstanding directing in a comedy series for the "Atlanta" episode, "B.A.N."
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The "Seinfeld" alum wore a white and black-sequined Narciso Rodriguez gown to the 2006 Emmy Awards. Louis-Dreyfus won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series that year for her performance in "The New Adventures of Old Christine."
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
-
Drew Barrymore
The "Santa Clarita Diet" star wore a peach Monique Lhuillier gown to the 2009 Emmy Awards. During the ceremony, Barrymore won outstanding lead actress in a limited series for her role in "Grey Gardens."
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Gwyneth Paltrow
The lifestyle-brand mogul and actress wore a black sequined Pucci gown to the 2011 Emmy Awards.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Archie Panjabi
"The Good Wife" actress wore a bright blue satin Randi Rahm gown to the 2012 Emmy Awards. She accessorized with diamond Chopard earrings.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Louis-Dreyfus, who won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in "Veep" at the 2014 Emmy Awards, wore a halter-neck red custom Carolina Herrera gown to the event.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Uzo Aduba
The "Orange Is the New Black" actress wore a strapless red Christian Siriano gown on the 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet. Earlier, Aduba won a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Dan Levy
The "Schitt's Creek" star and co-creator wore a brown and black Prada tuxedo to the 2019 Emmy Awards.
Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
-
Julianna Margulies
"The Good Wife" actress wore a body-hugging, black crystal-covered dress by Narciso Rodriguez on the 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet. Margulies won outstanding lead actress in a drama series during the ceremony.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Kerry Washington
Back in 2015, the "Little Fires Everywhere" actress wore a sparkling Marc Jacobs chainmail gown to the 67th Emmy Awards. The metallic dress featured silver sequin epaulettes and a silver and gold sequined hem.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Jonathan Van Ness
The former "Gay of Thrones" personality wore a little black Christian Siriano dress that featured a massive multi-colored bow on the back, to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Van Ness completed the look with black Rick Owens boots.
Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
-
Tatiana Maslany
The "Orphan Black" star opted for a white Bouchra Jarrar suit, strappy black sandals and slicked down hair on the 2015 Emmy Awards red carpet.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Elisabeth Moss
The "Handmaid's Tale" actress wore a custom pink Prabal Gurung dress to the 2017 Emmy Awards. During the ceremony, Moss won outstanding lead actress in a drama series.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Thandie Newton
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Constance Wu
The "Crazy Rich Asians" star wore a metallic gown by designer Jason Wu to the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Taraji P. Henson
Henson's floral Giambattista Valli gown at the 2018 Emmy Awards featured intricate red, pink, white and green flower and vine embroidery, as well as a lengthy train.
Credit: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
-
Mandy Moore
Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
-
Claire Foy
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Regina King
Credit: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
-
Lena Headey
The "Game of Thrones" actress wore a floral blue gown by the Brock Collection on the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet. She also sported her natural brunette locks.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Sandra Oh
The "Killing Eve" star wore a bubblegum-pink Zac Posen gown to the 2019 Emmy Awards. The "Grey's Anatomy" alum accessorized with droplet earrings from Messika.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Jeremy Strong
The "Succession" star wore a brown suit to the 2019 Emmy Awards that bore a striking resemblance to one his character wore on the hit HBO series.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Samira Wiley
The "Handmaid's Tale" actress wore a hot pink gown to the 2015 Emmy Awards. The one-shouldered dress featured a caped sleeve. She added some sparkle to her look with teardrop-shaped jeweled earrings.
Credit: Mark Davis / Getty Images
-
Jennifer Aniston
The "Friends" icon wore a gold-beaded strapless column dress by Chanel to the 56th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004.
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
-
Taraji P. Henson
Henson's Vera Wang dress at the 2019 Emmy Awards featured a red cape with sleeves, a sheer pink bodice and a jeweled belt. She added a touch of sparkle with Roberto Coin jewelry.
Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
-
Glenn Close
The "Damages" actress wore a shoulder-baring black dress on the 2009 Emmy Awards red carpet. Later, she accepted the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Lea Michele
The "Glee" star wore a ruffled navy Oscar de la Renta gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry to the 2010 Emmy Awards.
Credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
-
Sarah Jessica Parker
The "Sex and the City" star wore a pink Oscar de la Renta dress to the 2000 Emmy Awards. The frock featured a feathered and jeweled skirt. She accessorized with a gauzy pink flower corsage.
Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON via Getty Images
-
Jennifer Aniston
The sitcom actress wore a nude Christian Dior gown that featured glass beading on an intricate embroidered design. The "Friends" star won a 2002 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.
Credit: Robert Mora/Getty Images