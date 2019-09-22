Live

Watch CBSN Live

Billy Porter becomes first openly gay man to win Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series

/ CBS/AP

CBSN

Billy Porter became the first openly gay man to win an Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in "Pose." Porter won the Emmy on Sunday night as a first-time nominee for playing the character Pray Tell on the FX drama series.

The fashionable singer-actor wore a glittered suit and a towering asymmetrical hat on the stage as he accepted the award.

In his acceptance speech, he said "The category is love, y'all, love!" He also said, "I'm so overjoyed to have lived long enough to see this day."

Emmy Awards More

More in Emmy Awards

"There were so many people who helped me to get here along the way ... thank you," the 50-year-old said in front of the cheering audience.

Billy Porter — 71st Emmy Awards
Billy Porter seen Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Getty

He beat out nominees that included Bob Odenkirk, Jason Bateman and Kit Harington.

Just before the Emmys broadcast went live at 8 p.m. ET, Porter posted to Instagram: "... taking a moment to reflect on dreaming the impossible and making it a reality. Growing up, there was never representation of someone who looked like me… So to live in my truth, be loved for being who I am and standing proud as the first openly gay, black man to walk the  Emmy Awards red carpet as a Lead Actor Drama nominee ..."

View this post on Instagram

THE MOMENT HAS ARRIVED HUNTIES! #ad With my @KetelOne_US martini in hand, taking a moment to reflect on dreaming the impossible and making it a reality. Growing up, there was never representation of someone who looked like me… So to live in my truth, be loved for being who I am and standing proud as the first openly gay, black man to walk the #EmmyAwards red carpet as a Lead Actor Drama nominee… Y’all just don’t know what this moment means to me. Here’s to celebrating 50 years of life, 30 years of hard work and learning to embrace the JOY! This isn’t for me… It’s for US! Now let’s go shut this thing down ya’ll! 🍸DrinkMarvelously #EmmyAwards #KetelOne #Beanexample 📸 by @santiagraphy / @gettyimages Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing custom @michaelkors collection Custom Hat by @stephenjonesmillinery Fine Jewels by @oscarheyman Nails by @cndworld @nailzbyvee

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) on

The big winner of the night was "Game of Thrones," which took home an Emmy for best drama series. The HBO mega hit ended its run on the cable channel after eight seasons.

The Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a drama went to Peter Dinklage — for the four time — for his role as Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones."

Emmy Awards 2019: The hottest red carpet arrivals
Emmy Awards 2019: The hottest red carpet arrivals 72 photos

Peter Martinez contributed to this report.

First published on September 22, 2019 / 11:12 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In