Princess Eugenie marries tequila brand ambassador in windy Windsor Castle wedding

St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, saw its second royal wedding this year when the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie, married tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank Friday morning. The lavish ceremony echoed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding just five months ago in the same location.

But it wasn't the blockbuster we all watched in May, reports CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti. This one was more like an intimate family affair but there was one notable unwelcome guest: the wind.

Sixty-mph gusts grabbed at fascinators and even swept the pageboys and bridesmaids off their feet. Friday's windy wedding revival brought the whole family back together along with some of the royal's closest friends.

Actress Demi Moore joined model Kate Moss and actress Cara Delevingne among others at Windsor's St. George's Chapel.

American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took the back seat this time around, not far from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.



Five-year-old Prince George, the future King of England, reprised his role as pageboy and 3-year-old Charlotte was one of six bridesmaids.



It was a dazzling display of love and pageantry. As crowds go, it wasn't quite the size Meghan and Harry drew, but this sequel still had its own fairy tale ending.

Princess Eugenie doesn't carry any official public role which has led to some criticism over the price tag for this wedding. More than $2.5 million taxpayer dollars were spent on security. Others would argue when you've got the queen and future kings in the same room, it's money well spent