    • "Disclosure"

      In a career spanning six decades actor Donald Sutherland has portrayed a wealth of rebels, ruffians and iconoclasts, whose distaste for playing by the rules is searing, and often very funny. So strong is the stamp of a Sutherland rebel that, when he does play a figure of authority, tradition or cloak-and-dagger subterfuge, the audience is forgiven for believing that his tongue - when speaking of order and control - is very much in his cheek. 

      The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences will present the star of such classic films as "MASH," "Klute" and "Ordinary People" with an honorary Oscar at its Governors Awards ceremony on November 11, 2017. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Dr. Terror's House of Horrors"

      Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada in 1935, Donald Sutherland studied engineering and drama in Toronto, before attending the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He appeared in small roles in British television and films throughout the 1960s, including the series "The Avengers" and "The Saint."

      In the 1965 British anthology film "Dr. Terror's House of Horrors," Donald Sutherland fears his new bride is actually a vampire, which calls for stern measures. 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "The Dirty Dozen"

      Sutherland's first big screen role was in Robert Aldrich's 1967 war film "The Dirty Dozen," as Sgt. Pinkley, whose 30-year prison term will be suspended if he survives a commando mission in German-occupied France.

      Credit: MGM

    • "MASH"

      Sutherland's first iconic role was in Robert Altman's black comedy "MASH" (1970). He played Hawkeye Pierce, a surgeon on the front lines of the Korean War, opposite Elliott Gould as Trapper John McIntyre. 

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Start the Revolution Without Me"

      Donald Sutherland and Gene Wilder starred in the comedy "Start the Revolution Without Me," set in Revolutionary France. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Kelly's Heroes"

      While freeing the world from Hitler, Donald Sutherland joined up with Clint Eastwood in a plot to free a bank of $16 million in gold bars, in the war comedy "Kelly's Heroes." Telly Savalas and Don Rickles also starred.

      Credit: MGM

    • "Alex in Wonderland"

      In Paul Mazursky's comic-drama "Alex in Wonderland" (1970), Donald Sutherland played a film director who struggles to match success with his follow-up feature. With Ellen Burstyn, Meg Mazursky and Glenna Sargent.

      Credit: MGM

      Donald Sutherland and Jeanne Moreau (playing herself) in "Alex in Wonderland."

      Credit: MGM

    • "Klute"

      In Alan J. Pakula's thriller "Klute" (1971), Donald Sutherland played a detective investigating a missing corporate executive whose trail leads to a prostitute (Jane Fonda).

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Steelyard Blues"

      Sutherland and Fonda were reunited in the 1973 comedy "Steelyard Blues," directed by Second City veteran Alan Myerson.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Don't Look Now"

      In Nicolas Roeg's psychological suspense film "Don't Look Now" (1973), based on the Daphne du Maurier novel, the accidental death of Donald Sutherland's young daughter precipitates a journey with his wife (Julie Christie) to Venice, where mysterious events may signal a visit from their daughter's spirit.

      Credit: British Lion

    • "The Day of the Locust"

      Donald Sutherland is overcome by a mob in John Schlesinger's 1975 film version of Nathanael West's poison-pen letter to 1930s Hollywood, "The Day of the Locust." 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "1900"

      In Bernardo Bertolucci's epic "1900," which actually spans the first 45 years of the 20th century, Donald Sutherland played the fascist Attila Mellanchini. After what he does to a pussy cat, his character gets what he deserves.

      Credit: Paramount

    • "Fellini's Casanova"

      Donald Sutherland played the renowned adventurer, author and lover in Federico Fellini's stylized 1976 drama, "Fellini's Casanova."

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "The Eagle Has Landed"

      In the World War II thriller "The Eagle Has Landed" (1976), Michael Caine played a German officer who recruits an IRA member (Donald Sutherland) in his plot to kidnap British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • "National Lampoon's Animal House"

      Donald Sutherland as Professor Dave Jennings, who finds Milton "boring," in "National Lampoon's Animal House."

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • "The Great Train Robbery"

      Donald Sutherland and Sean Connery are two rogues eager to swipe some heavily-protected gold in "The Great Train Robbery" (1979).

      Credit: United Artists

    • "Invasion of the Body Snatchers"

      In Philip Kaufman's remake of the classic sci-fi thriller "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978), updated and set in San Francisco, Donald Sutherland plays a health inspector whose suspicion that citizens were being replaced by emotionless duplicates hailing from an alien world proves fatefully correct. 

      Credit: United Artists

      Donald Sutherland and Brooke Adams - has she been replicated by the alien pods? - in "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (1978).

      Credit: United Artists

    • "Murder by Decree"

      In the Sherlock Holmes mystery "Murder by Decree," Donald Sutherland played a psychic who aids the detective in his hunt for Jack the Ripper. 

      Credit: Avco Embassy

    • "A Man, a Woman, and a Bank"

      Donald Sutherland reunited with his "Body Snatchers" co-star Brooke Adams in the heist film "A Man, a Woman, and a Bank," in which romance intrudes on robbery.

      Credit: Avco Embassy

    • "Ordinary People"

      In the Oscar-winning "Ordinary People" (1980), Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore are the parents in a family fractured by the accidental death of one son and the attempted suicide of another. Sutherland received his second Golden Globe nomination (his first for Drama). 

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "Eye of the Needle"

      Based on Ken Follett's World War II thriller, "Eye of the Needle" starred Donald Sutherland as a German spy in the U.K. whose plans run afoul when he enters into a relationship with Kate Nelligan.

      Credit: United Artists

    • "Revolution"

      Donald Sutherland as British Sgt. Major Peasy in the historical epic "Revolution" (1985). 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "The Wolf at the Door"

      Donald Sutherland as the artist Paul Gauguin, with Valerie Morea, in "The Wolf at the Door" (1986).

      Credit: IFM

    • "Lock Up"

      Donald Sutherland is a villainous warden out to make life hell for inmate Sylvester Stallone in the 1989 drama "Lock Up."

      Credit: Tri-Star Pictures

    • "A Dry White Season"

      In "A Dry White Season" (1989), set in apartheid-era South Africa, Donald Sutherland and Zakes Mokae become embroiled in an investigation into the disappearance of two black men taken into police custody. 

      Credit: MGM/UA

    • "JFK"

      In Oliver Stone's conspiracy film "JFK," Donald Sutherland played "X," a shadowy intelligence figure who relays distressingly ominous information to Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner), who is investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

      Donald Sutherland is Merrick, who trains a high school cheerleader (Kristy Swanson) in the ways of hunting the undead, in the horror-comedy "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." 

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • "Six Degrees of Separation"

      In "Six Degrees of Separation" (1993), based on John Guare's play, Donald Sutherland and Stockard Channing are a wealthy New York couple who take in a presentable young man (Will Smith) who appears at their door - and are subsequently taken in by the con artist.

      Credit: MGM

    • "Citizen X"

      Stephen Rea and Donald Sutherland investigate a serial killer in the Soviet Union of the 1980s, in the TV film "Citizen X." Sutherland won an Emmy and his first Golden Globe Award for his performance. 

      Sutherland would win a second Golden Globe for the TV miniseries "Path to War."

      Credit: HBO

    • "A Time to Kill"

      Matthew McConaughey and Donald Sutherland in "A Time to Kill," the 1996 film based on the John Grisham legal thriller. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "The Italian Job"

      In "The Italian Job," a 2003 remake of the classic British heist film, Donald Sutherland and Mark Wahlberg are partners in a daring robbery in Venice.

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • "Cold Mountain"

      Based on Charles Frazier's novel, "Cold Mountain" (2003) starred Jude Law and Nicole Kidman, as lovers who become separated when the Civil War erupts. Donald Sutherland played a preacher, and father of Kidman. 

      Credit: Miramax

    • "Pride and Prejudice"

      Donald Sutherland and Brenda Blethyn as Mr. and Mrs. Bennet, with their marriageable daughters - Lydia (Jena Malone), Jane (Rosamund Pike), Kitty (Carey Mulligan), Elizabeth (Keira Knightley) and Mary (Talulah Riley) - in the 2005 film version of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice."

      Credit: Focus Features

    • "An American Haunting"

      In the 2008 horror film "An American Haunting," set in the early 19th century, Donald Sutherland is convinced he has been cursed by a witch, and that his daughter (Rachel Hurd-Wood) may be possessed.

      Credit: Freestyle Releasing

    • "Dirty Sexy Money"

      Donald Sutherland starred as Patrick "Tripp" Darling III, of the extremely wealthy Darling family, in the drama series "Dirty Sexy Money." The cast also included Peter Krause, Jill Clayburgh, William Baldwin, Lucy Liu and Blair Underwood.

      Credit: ABC

    • "Fool's Gold"

      Donald Sutherland starred with Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Alexis Dziena and Ewen Bremner in the romantic comedy-adventure "Fool's God."  

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

      Donald Sutherland played President Coriolanus Snow in the film adaptations of Suzanne Collins' "Hunger Games" books.

      Credit: Lionsgate

    • "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

      Donald Sutherland as President Snow in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1."

      Credit: Lionsgate

    • "Forsaken"

      Donald Sutherland starred opposite son Kiefer Sutherland in the western "Forsaken" (2015), about a young gunslinger reestablishing his relationship with his preacher-father.

      Credit: Momentum Pictures

    • "The Leisure Seeker"

      In the road movie "The Leisure Seeker," Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren are a retired couple whose failing health shadows what would appear to be their last cross-country RV trip. 

      Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

    • Portrait

      Actor Donald Sutherland will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences at its Governors Awards ceremony, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Beverly Hills, November 11, 2017. Fellow honorees include filmmakers Agnes Varda ("Cleo from 5 to 7," "One Sings, the Other Doesn't") and Charles Burnett ("Killer of Sheep," "To Sleep With Anger"), and cinematographer Owen Roizman ("The French Connection," "The Exorcist"). 

              
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images