2021 MTV VMAs: Best looks from the red carpet

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

The MTV VMAs are back in Brooklyn. After the 2020 show didn't feature any in-person performances, the red carpet has returned.

Doja Cat hosted the broadcast and was among a full list of performers such as Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and The Kid LAORI, Chlöe, Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves. The Foo Fighters were honored with the Global Icon Award.

Scroll below to see some of the fashion that turned heads on the red carpet.