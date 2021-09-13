Live

2021 MTV VMAs: Best looks from the red carpet

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

The MTV VMAs are back in Brooklyn. After the 2020 show didn't feature any in-person performances, the red carpet has returned.

Doja Cat hosted the broadcast and was among a full list of performers such as Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and The Kid LAORI, Chlöe, Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves. The Foo Fighters were honored with the Global Icon Award.

Scroll below to see some of the fashion that turned heads on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

  

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

  

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Billy Porter

Billy Porter
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

  

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

    

Tinashe

Tinashe
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

    

Normani

Normani
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

    

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

    

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

    

Ozuna

Ozuna
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

    

Saweetie

Saweetie
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

    

Kim Petras

Kim Petras
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

    

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

  

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Lance Bass, Nick Lachey and AJ McLean

Lance Bass, Nick Lachey and AJ McLean
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Ciara

Ciara
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

  

Iann Dior

Iann Dior
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Flo Milli

Flo Milli
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Madison Beer

Madison Beer
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

  

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

  

Nick Cannon and Ashanti

Nick Cannon and Ashanti
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

  

Simone Biles

Simone Biles
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

  

