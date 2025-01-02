Watch CBS News

Video shows deadly Tesla cybertruck explosion | Digital Brief

Authorities are investigating a deadly Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas as a possible act of terrorism. Meanwhile the truck attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans is still under investigation. And in New Jersey, more flight restrictions have been added after a spate of drone sightings in the Garden State. Jim Donovan has your latest morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.
