Trump, Vance sharpen attacks on Kamala Harris as she mulls VP pick; Biden to speak Wednesday night The race for the White House is heating up as President Biden is set to address the nation after ending his re-election campaign and endorsing likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate, JD Vance are going after Harris' record as San Francisco District Attorney and tying her record to their previous attack messages on Biden. Jan Carabeo breaks down all the latest in the 2024 presidential campaigns.