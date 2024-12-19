Several protesters arrested in Philadelphia ahead of votes on proposed Sixers arena Several protesters inside Philadelphia city hall were arrested as voting on the controversial Sixers arena was set to begin Thursday morning. Long lines formed outside City Hall ahead of the vote, full of supporters and opponents. Each bill requires at least nine yes votes to pass. Last week, the bills advanced out of the council's Committee of the Whole, which includes all council members. Unless members who approved the bills last week decide to change their votes, the arena bills have the votes they need to pass.