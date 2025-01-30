Recovery teams remain on the water after deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C.'s Potomac River This afternoon the NTSB held its first briefing on the crash saying this was a very quick and rapid impact. Since Wednesday night they have been dealing with difficult conditions. Despite that, the DC fire chief says he is confident the remains of everyone involved will be found. The plane broke apart and officials say they found at least three sections in the Potomac after it collided with the Army Black Hawk Helicopter. Ryan Hughes reports.