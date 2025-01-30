Watch CBS News

Plane, helicopter collide at Reagan Airport in DC; crash impacting flights at PHL and nationwide

Philadelphia International Airport is handling some flights that were diverted away from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter late Wednesday night. PHL officials say their thoughts are with everyone impacted by the tragic crash. Jan Carabeo reports in team coverage with Meteorologist Kate Bilo and CBS News' Natalie Brand.
