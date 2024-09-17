Watch CBS News

Philadelphia opens new satellite election offices to register voters, help with mail-in ballots

The City of Philadelphia is opening up 10 satellite election offices ahead of the November 2024 election. These offices will be open seven days a week and offer a range of voter services, including voter registration and help submitting mail-in or absentee ballots. CBS News Philadelphia's Wakisha Bailey talked to City Commissioner Omar Sabir about the importance of voting and what people need to know if they're not registered to vote.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.