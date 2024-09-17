Philadelphia opens new satellite election offices to register voters, help with mail-in ballots The City of Philadelphia is opening up 10 satellite election offices ahead of the November 2024 election. These offices will be open seven days a week and offer a range of voter services, including voter registration and help submitting mail-in or absentee ballots. CBS News Philadelphia's Wakisha Bailey talked to City Commissioner Omar Sabir about the importance of voting and what people need to know if they're not registered to vote.