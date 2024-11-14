Philadelphia City Council passes bill to rename Taney Street to LeCount Street Philadelphia City Council passed a bill Thursday morning to rename Taney Street to LeCount Street. The street had been named for controversial Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney, who ruled in 1857 that African Americans could not be citizens. The new name honors Caroline LeCount, the first Black woman to pass Philadelphia’s teaching exam and a civil rights pioneer. The change will impact the address of residents on 32 blocks.