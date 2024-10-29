Pennsylvania senator proposes bill to comb through state laws that are burdensome and outdated Pennsylvania has been around for a long time. Some of the state's laws are just as old and a little weird. State senator Kristin Phillips-Hill proposed a bill creating the “Independent Office of the Repealer.” Essentially, the office would get five years to comb through the state's laws and make recommendations to the general assembly on what's burdensome, outdated, and conflicting. This isn't the first time this idea has been floated.