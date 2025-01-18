PennDOT ready for winter weather, tracking potential snow totals for Sunday | Digital Brief Saturday is the calm before the winter storm. Our NEXT Weather team is tracking heavy snow for Sunday, followed by frigid temperatures into the latter half of next week. PennDOT crews are keeping a close eye on South Philadelphia as the Eagles get ready to take on the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. PennDOT said crews are not only ready to mobilize and retreat the roads, but they will adjust their response based on the snow accumulation. Jan Carabeo has your latest morning headlines.