Harris, Trump make final pitches in Pennsylvania, officials urge voters to make Election Day plans Kamala Harris is crisscrossing Pennsylvania on the eve of Election Day, capping it all off with a major rally and concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Donald Trump is making another stop in Pittsburgh Monday as his running mate JD Vance travels to Bucks County. And as time runs out, Philadelphia election officials are urging voters to make a plan to vote in person on Tuesday or return their mail-in ballots.