False public alarm at Franklin Township Schools; Oakcrest High School closed due to online threats
Franklin Township Schools activated safety protocols after a potentially threatening video was discovered on social media Thursday morning.
The suspect was identified as a 10-year-old student.
Another school in New Jersey was closed as police investigated threats made on social media. Officials from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing said the decision was made out of caution and don't believe there is a threat.