Ernesto will produce dangerous rip currents, high surf as storms head to Philadelphia area Sunday A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday, Aug. 18 as storms that could bring heavy downpours head to the Philadelphia area. While that system holds off Hurricane Ernesto out in the Atlantic Ocean, Ernesto will still churn up the ocean water at the Jersey Shore and the Delaware beaches this weekend, with potential for high surf and rip currents. Meteorologist Tammie Souza breaks down the forecast.