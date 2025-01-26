Watch CBS News

Eagles try to punch ticket to Super Bowl, march in support of immigrants | Digital Brief

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to punch their ticket to the 2025 Super Bowl with a win against the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship. President Trump's crackdown on immigration is sparking concerns across the city of Philadelphia. Plus, police are investigating a shooting during what police are calling a drug deal gone wrong. Jan Carabeo has your top headlines for the day, plus a gameday forecast from NEXT Weather Meteorologist Tammie Souza.
